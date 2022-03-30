Spring Hills Senior Communities Selects OnShift’s Workforce Management and Employee Engagement Software

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnShift, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced that Spring Hills has selected OnShift’s workforce management and employee engagement software to increase operational efficiencies and improve the experience for their assisted living associates.

Spring Hills selected OnShift’s modern technology platform to enable them to enhance the associate experience and attract new talent to Spring Hills’ assisted living communities. Spring Hills is committed to growing their position as an employer of choice, and OnShift’s innovative solutions for employee recognition, flexibility and support will play an important role in attracting and retaining their workforce.

“ For the past two years, Spring Hills has set forth a number of initiatives to improve efficiency and deliver a compelling experience to all of our associates,” stated Pierre Verger, Vice President of Assisted Living Operations, Spring Hills Senior Communities. “ More than ever, we have to satisfy our associates to satisfy our residents. We have to treat our associates like our customers. We continue to listen to them, and we know that they expect recognition and flexibility. They want to work when they want and be paid right away. OnShift helps us with all of this and the decision to partner with OnShift was easy.”

Spring Hills is in the process of rolling out OnShift’s scheduling, employee engagement and financial wellness software to its communities across the nation. In addition, OnShift’s customer success team will help drive technology optimization and establish a roadmap for success and sustainable value.

“ OnShift’s partnership with Spring Hills is rooted in a shared vision and dedication to improving the lives of senior care employees,” stated Ray Desrochers, President and Chief Operating Officer, OnShift. “ We applaud Spring Hills for their dedication to enriching the associate experience and are pleased to be a strategic component of their workforce management and employee engagement strategy.”

About Spring Hills

Spring Hills post-acute care, assisted living and memory care communities and home care services provide comprehensive care with population health management and support for seniors and those with chronic health needs. Spring Hills takes a personal and distinctive approach, with the highest standards for proactive health care and quality of living, at every stage of the healthcare journey. The Spring Hills MSO provides services for physicians and medical practice partners to support their ability to focus on providing patient care.

Led by Alexander Markowits, Founder and President/CEO, Spring Hills is committed to providing seamless care experiences to meet the unique needs and preferences of residents, patients and their families. Spring Hills has 35 locations across seven states: Post-Acute Care in NJ; Assisted Living and Home Care in FL, NV, NJ, NY, OH and VA; and Memory Care in FL, NV, TX and VA. For more information, visit www.springhills.com.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management, pay and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.