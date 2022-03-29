CAMS Awarded Services Contracts for Over 10 GW Power Generation Portfolio

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully-integrated service provider for owners of energy and infrastructure assets, announced today that it has been awarded contracts by affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (ArcLight) to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) and asset management services for power generating assets representing over 10 gigawatts (GW) of capacity.

The facilities are well diversified across markets, technology and fuel type and will allow for the integration of intermittent renewable resources over the coming years.

“We are excited to manage and operate this fleet of energy assets that provide reliable power throughout the U.S.,” said CAMS Chief Operating Officer Greg Bobrow. “We have an extensive and successful track record of providing sustainable, value-added services for owners of energy infrastructure assets and are pleased to be involved with these portfolios that also have the ability to support the transition to renewable sources of generation.”

ArcLight is a leading private equity firm focused on energy and energy transition infrastructure. An ArcLight spokesperson noted that the acquisitions of the portfolios required a collaborative effort and were substantial milestones for ArcLight and CAMS.

“We want to highlight the support, leadership and coordination the CAMS team provided through each phase of the process,” the spokesperson said. “From due diligence to the early stages of our ownership, CAMS has been helpful, responsive and very strong on the transition and operational leadership. CAMS was a critical team member in successfully completing these acquisitions.”

CAMS has experience managing and operating hundreds of conventional and renewable power generation assets with over 51 GW of generating capacity. The company has been awarded 75 industry best practice awards since 2013 and has $20 billion of assets under management.

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.