West Marine Selects RELEX Solutions to Optimize Omnichannel Forecasting and Replenishment Planning

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Marine, a leading American retailer specializing in boating and fishing supplies, will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, to optimize omnichannel forecasting, replenishment, and allocation, as well as promotion forecasting and goods flow smoothing. The RELEX solution will service West Marine’s 236 stores throughout North America as well as their two distribution centers and e-commerce channel.

Before selecting RELEX, West Marine worked with an outdated forecasting and replenishment system that required a high level of manual work. As a result, they experienced less than optimal efficiency and effectiveness with their forecasting and inventory deployment. With RELEX, they will automate store and DC replenishment across all sales channels to optimize availability, reduce overstocks, improve service levels, and ultimately create a better experience for their customers.

“RELEX equips us with a flexible, automated planning solution backed by their expertise and proven track record with retail transformations,” says Ron Baime, Chief Merchandising Officer for West Marine. “The RELEX solution streamlines and automates our replenishment, ensuring inventory levels are accurate for all channels, driving exceptional customer service, and helping us to control costs, drive sales, and improve margins.”

“The entire RELEX team is excited to partner with West Marine to optimize their omnichannel forecasting and replenishment. Together, we’re going to drive improved availability and reduce overstocks for their most challenging items like slow-moving products,” says Carlos Victoria, SVP Sales Americas for RELEX. “RELEX has deep experience with the specific challenges that West Marine faces, and we look forward to collaborating with them to achieve their goals.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, promotion, and markdown strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 350+ customers who love us — ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers, and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on-water experience.

Go to www.westmarine.com for more.