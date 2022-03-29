Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Expanding its Menu, Offering Brunch for the First Time

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, known for its hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and vegetables grilled over locally sourced wood, introduces Brunch to its popular menu, for the first time. Available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 11:00 AM, Firebirds' brunch-inspired menu features $6 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, and a variety of specially crafted cocktails from its award-winning FIREBAR®. The contemporary polished restaurant has been named one of ten 'Breakout Brands' by Nation's Restaurant News, and the 2021 Diners' Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. For more information, visit firebirdsrestaurants.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, known for its hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and vegetables grilled over locally sourced wood, introduces Brunch to its popular menu, for the first time. Available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 11:00 AM, Firebirds' brunch-inspired menu features $6 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, and a variety of specially crafted cocktails from its award-winning FIREBAR®. The contemporary polished restaurant has been named one of ten 'Breakout Brands' by Nation's Restaurant News, and the 2021 Diners' Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. For more information, visit firebirdsrestaurants.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is expanding its culinary offerings with an exclusive brunch menu that pushes the boundaries beyond traditional brunch fare. Firebirds’ brunch menu is complete with specially priced brunch-inspired cocktails. The expanded offering is available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 11 a.m.

The polished casual restaurant brand is known for its hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and vegetables grilled over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood in Firebirds’ scratch kitchen.

“Brunch time sparks a special kind of energy that draws family and friends to the table to celebrate the weekend and savor meals that transcend traditional breakfast and lunch offerings,” said Steve Sturm, Senior Vice President, and Executive Chef at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. “We’ve captured that energy in our scratch-prepared brunch entrées and our craveable $6 Mimosas and Bloody Marys,” Sturm added.

Firebirds’ brunch menu features signature dishes including:

Steak & Egg Bowl - Wood-grilled tenderloin and poached eggs served with roasted potatoes, mushrooms, and tomatoes with a creamy horseradish sauce

- Wood-grilled tenderloin and poached eggs served with roasted potatoes, mushrooms, and tomatoes with a creamy horseradish sauce Grilled Salmon Benedict - Wood-grilled salmon served on toasted focaccia with sautéed spinach, topped with poached egg and lobster fondue, served with roasted breakfast potatoes

- Wood-grilled salmon served on toasted focaccia with sautéed spinach, topped with poached egg and lobster fondue, served with roasted breakfast potatoes Brunch Burger - Wood-grilled half-pound burger with sharp cheddar, applewood- smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried eggs and bacon jam, choice of side

- Wood-grilled half-pound burger with sharp cheddar, applewood- smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried eggs and bacon jam, choice of side Bacon & Egg Brioche Sandwich - Toasted brioche with red pepper mayo, spring mix, tomato, avocado, applewood-smoked bacon and fried eggs, choice of side

- Toasted brioche with red pepper mayo, spring mix, tomato, avocado, applewood-smoked bacon and fried eggs, choice of side Avocado Toast Salad - Toasted brioche with smashed avocados and a salad of spring mix, ripe tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumber, feta cheese in a cilantro lime vinaigrette

- Toasted brioche with smashed avocados and a salad of spring mix, ripe tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumber, feta cheese in a cilantro lime vinaigrette Shrimp & Grits - Shrimp served over stone-ground cheddar grits with andouille sausage and finished with Cajun gravy

Firebirds’ brunch-inspired cocktail menu features Mimosas and Bloody Marys and specially crafted cocktails including:

Paloma Mimosa - El Jimador Blanco Tequila, fresh squeezed grapefruit and lime juices topped with rose prosecco and a salted rim

- El Jimador Blanco Tequila, fresh squeezed grapefruit and lime juices topped with rose prosecco and a salted rim The Hail Mary - Absolut Pepper Vodka with housemade bloody mary mix and a top-shelf garnish featuring candied bacon

- Absolut Pepper Vodka with housemade bloody mary mix and a top-shelf garnish featuring candied bacon Skrewed Up Iced Coffee - Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, cinnamon elixir, coffee, and milk

- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, cinnamon elixir, coffee, and milk Lemonade Sparkler - Alex’s Lemonade and vodka topped with La Marca prosecco

Gluten-sensitive menu items are available as well as an expansive Kids Menu which is certified by the National Restaurant Association’s Kids LiveWell program.

Including its brunch hours, Firebirds is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy half-priced appetizers and drink specials beginning late afternoon in the FIREBAR® (times vary depending on location) and on Wine Down Mondays, full glasses and select bottles of wine are at half-price.

Fully customizable menus for client meetings, birthdays or private dinner parties are available. In addition, guests can register for Firebirds’ Inner Circle® to receive exclusive offers, promotions, and a birthday gift. Committing to giving back, Firebirds donates $1.25 for every glass of lemonade ordered in the restaurant to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) year-round to help fund a cure for childhood cancer. To date, Firebirds has raised $2.7 million for ALSF.

