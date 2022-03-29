Greenscape Announces New Customer Engagements in Southern California

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenscape Financial Group Inc. ("Greenscape"), an aggregator and financier of environmental commodities, is pleased to announce new customer engagements in Southern California. Greenscape recently signed contracts with AXS Warehousing & Logistics, a Vernon-based logistics company, and Via Trading, a Lynwood-based liquidator of retail merchandise. Greenscape was able to offer both firms significant upfront cash compensation to finance their operations, including the purchase of additional industrial equipment, as part of multiyear customer agreements. At both locations, Greenscape installed its proprietary technology-driven metering solution to capture the regulatory credits being generated by the charging of electric forklift fleets.

Jacques Stambouli, Owner of Via Trading, said “Partnering with Greenscape was a no-brainer for our business. The process was quick and simple. We were paid significant cash for the ordinary electric charging of our existing forklift fleet without having to lift a finger. We plan to acquire additional electric reach trucks, and we look forward to using rebates provided by Greenscape to help finance these purchases as we grow our fleet of zero-emission forklifts.”

Jame Donath, Chairman of Greenscape Financial, said "We are pleased to have onboarded these customers to the Greenscape platform. Our unique ability to offer these clients significant upfront cash compensation in exchange for registering their electric equipment fleet validates our technology-driven, hassle-free solution. Our mission going forward is to help customers monetize credits that many do not even know they own so that they can invest in their businesses. We look forward to partnering with additional equipment owners and dealers as we rapidly expand our footprint across California and beyond."

About Greenscape Financial Group

Greenscape is an innovative fast-growing company that operates at the intersection of green energy and finance. We provide value-added financial solutions for owner/operators of clean-fueled industrial vehicles and equipment, allowing owners to unlock the unrealized value in their assets. Greenscape’s 2021 seed funding round enables our firm to help customers of any size monetize environmental commodities, thereby accelerating their transition from carbon-based to electric-powered equipment. If you are interested in partnering with our dynamic company, please contact us at info@greenscapefinancial.com or visit us at www.greenscapefinancial.com. Greenscape is a registered party under the State of California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program.