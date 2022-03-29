Health & Wellness Partners LLC’s Elizabeth Rappa, PharmD, RPh, Named “Luminary” by Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elizabeth Rappa, PharmD, RPh, Senior Vice President, Scientific and Medical Services at Health & Wellness Partners, LLC, (HWP) has been honored as “Luminary” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA). To be recognized as a Luminary, a woman must have more than 20 years of relevant professional experience, actively mentor others while advancing women’s careers, exhibit dedication to the healthcare industry, and be “a shining example of transformational leadership,” among other criteria.

Rappa has made enduring contributions to HWP, helping transform and shape its success. She has been with HWP for six years and has contributed significantly to the development of a premier scientific and medical group. She has a wealth of knowledge across an array of therapeutic areas and care settings. She brings her clinical background to each encounter and always places the patient first. Rappa has also excelled at growing the talent on the scientific and medical team to be one that far exceeds the competition.

“I am honored to be recognized by HBA and my colleagues at HWP,” said Rappa. “I am so grateful for the wonderful people I have learned from throughout my career and am excited to see what the future will bring.”

“Elizabeth’s receipt of this award is no surprise as her contributions to the success of HWP are evident every day,” said Jani Hegarty, President of HWP. “This recognition by HBA is so well-deserved.”

Rappa will be recognized for her achievement on May 10 at the 2022 Women of the Year ceremony. For a complete list of winners, visit the HBA website: https://www.hbanet.org/2022-luminaries.

About HWP

Founded in 2005 and a certified WBENC enterprise, HWP offers the life-science industry excellence in strategic consulting, tactical planning, enduring materials, live events, digital solutions, and outcomes/metrics. For more information, visit thehwpgroup.com.