Edgewater Wireless Selects CMC Microsystems as Fabrication Services Partner

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to report the selection of an on-shore fabrication services partner. CMC Microsystems has been selected to provide a conduit to North American fabrication services for Edgewater’s next-generation of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing silicon solutions via GlobalFoundries® (GF®), the global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing.

“Delivering on our promise to on-shore our silicon production, we have solidified our relationship with CMC Microsystems to ramp up our access to GlobalFoundries®, the largest silicon manufacturing foundry owned and operated in North America,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO. “This strategic and timely partnership gives us access to multi-product and single-product wafer fabrication and energizes our commitment to Canadian and North American silicon manufacturing.”

“CMC is proud to add Edgewater Wireless to its growing list of silicon design partners,” said Gordon Harling, CEO of CMC Microsystems. “Edgewater’s cutting-edge Spectrum Slicing technology will give Canada a strategic advantage in Wi-Fi silicon for years to come, and we are excited to be part of this effort. CMC’s close relationship with GlobalFoundries® will ensure timely, cost-effective fabrication.”

CMC Microsystems is the preferred fabrication partner for many of Canada’s top fabless semiconductor companies and has a solid relationship with GlobalFoundries®, allowing for both engineering wafer and mass production wafer manufacturing. For more on CMC’s strategic linkages with foundries, visit: https://www.ept.ca/2021/09/cmc-expands-links-with-international-chip-foundries/

Impacts on Edgewater:

1) Partnership with CMC secures access to foundry and technical support

2) Multi-product wafer approach allows for quick-turn / low risk before volume production

3) Design and Quality Assurance efforts have a swift conduit to fabrication

4) Shows Edgewater’s strong commitment to on-shore production.

About CMC Microsystems:

CMC Microsystems is a not-for-profit organization accelerating research and innovation in Canada. Founded in 1984, CMC lowers barriers to technology adoption by creating and sharing platform technologies, including access to state-of-the-art design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities for advanced technologies. CMC manages Canada’s National Design Network® (CNDN) – a Major Science Initiative involving over 10,000 academic participants and 1,000 companies developing innovations in micro-nano technologies.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.