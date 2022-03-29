Meet the New Otter - The One Stop for Meeting Needs for the Half Billion Hybrid Work Professionals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Otter.ai announced the new Otter, releasing a major update to its AI-powered meeting collaboration and note-taking tool (iOS and android updates coming in the weeks ahead).

Otter specifically thought of business professionals who are running from one meeting to the next, while juggling multiple projects with various teams. The new Otter streamlines your communication for smarter, more collaborative, and more productive meetings—the first use of conversational AI to turn meetings into actionable workflow. Here’s a look at what’s new.

Home Feed & Calendar to Manage All Your Meeting Needs

The new Otter home feed centralizes all meeting needs for professionals - a one-stop for meetings and post-meeting actions. Use the home feed to easily access your important shared conversations, highlights and comments, and tagged action items. Then dig deeper by opening and searching through your stored notes.

If you have connected your Google or Microsoft Outlook calendar to Otter, you can see your upcoming meetings. From the calendar, you can directly join your meeting and also schedule Otter Assistant to join, and capture and share meeting notes with participants. If you missed a meeting or want to revisit a conversation, use the calendar to navigate to the appropriate day and easily retrieve the meeting notes.

Meeting Gems™ for Key Takeaways

Otter’s meeting notes have always been helpful, but now you and your teammates can turn meetings into actionable workflow using the new Meeting Gems™ panel. Meeting Gems™ can be generated directly from your meeting by highlighting snippets within the notes. Easily capture action items, decisions, and key moments of your meeting then use the Meeting Gems™ panel to assign action items, add comments, or ask a question, all with a single click.

Automatic Outline (Beta for Otter Business on web browser) for a Quick Meeting Summary

Otter's proprietary AI will automatically create a meeting summary that's curated and displayed in the Outline panel so you and your colleagues can easily access a summary of what was discussed.

One-Click Screen Captures for Visual References

With a single click, add a meeting slide or any other image presented on your virtual meeting directly to the Otter notes for fast, easy, visual references for yourself and your team (only available when using Otter Assistant which is now available for both Pro and Business users).

With more than half a billion daily virtual and hybrid meeting users, and an increasing shift to permanent hybrid work models, millions of professionals and a growing number of organizations are exploring tools like Otter to increase collaboration, accessibility, and productivity at work. Because of this, Otter.ai has experienced tremendous growth over the last year, with a 400% increase in total minutes transcribed – up from 3 billion minutes transcribed to 12 billion.

“We all spend too much time in meetings and I am really excited about the power of AI to make meetings more productive,” says Sam Liang, co-founder & CEO of Otter.ai. “The new Otter makes meeting collaboration easier and faster - making it an essential tool for business teams looking to improve their communication in today’s hybrid, in-person, and virtual meetings.”

Otter Business users logging into Otter on the web will see a pop-up introducing the new Otter experience over the next few days. They can choose to immediately update Otter with a single click or decide to update later through a button within their Otter homepage. The new experience will roll out for all users by May 2022.

About Otter.ai

Otter.ai is redefining the future of communication to be more collaborative, accessible, and productive for all. Using artificial intelligence, Otter.ai makes information from voice conversations instantly accessible and actionable by generating real-time meeting notes and audio that is secure, shareable, and searchable. Otter.ai is backed by early investors in Google, DeepMind, Facebook, and Tesla.