Itron and Emerson Collaborate to Offer Smart Thermostats for Demand Response Programs

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, is collaborating with Emerson, a global technology and engineering leader, to offer reliable thermostats as part of Itron’s Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), direct install demand response (DR) and distributed energy resource (DER) programs. With thermostats controlling about 50% of a home’s energy usage*, offering Emerson’s Sensi™ smart thermostat and Sensi™ Touch smart thermostats as part of any utility’s energy management portfolio gives consumers more control and visibility into their energy usage and allows utilities to improve grid reliability and sustainability. They also provide a means for cost-effective, customer-focused incentive programs that manages air conditioning or heating load throughout a service territory.

Itron’s newly developed DER Optimizer solution, which is powered by its industry-leading demand response platform, IntelliSOURCE®, will be fully integrated to provide direct control and management of Emerson’s Sensi thermostats for BYOD and direct install programs. BYOD solutions give utilities the ability to easily include retail Wi-Fi thermostats and other third-party devices in new or existing DR, DER and energy efficiency programs. As part of a BYOD program, consumers who purchase an Emerson Sensi smart thermostat or Sensi Touch smart thermostat through retail outlets can seamlessly connect the device to their Wi-Fi. With the direct install model, utility companies have the option to install Emerson smart thermostats for participating customers, while the utility retains ownership of the thermostat in the consumer home.

Emerson’s smart thermostats, when used in conjunction with Itron’s DER Optimizer solution, give consumers control over their energy usage through the Sensi app or through the utility’s mobile app and provides utilities with a flexible resource to achieve their program goals.

“We are excited to have Emerson’s Sensi thermostats join our ecosystem of third-party devices for Itron’s BYOD and direct install DR programs. The programs not only give utilities the opportunity to better engage with their customers, but also allow utilities to maintain supply and demand, and ensure grid reliability,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “Sensi smart thermostats are a great addition to our DR programs, featuring easy installation and intuitive controls compatible with other home automation systems.”

“Our advanced technologies make it possible for consumers to create their ideal home environment and lower their energy footprint,” said Craig Rossman, president of comfort control at Emerson. “In collaboration with Itron, which is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world, we are able to enhance demand response programs with the latest smart thermostat technology to help improve grid reliability and sustainability.”

Itron’s Distributed Energy Management (DEM) group is a leading provider of utility technologies and services, with 25 active DR/DER programs controlling over 2 million behind-the-meter devices.

To learn more about Itron’s programs, visit https://www.itron.com/solutions/what-we-enable/dem.

