Optum and LHC Group to Combine, Advancing Abilities to Extend Value-Based Care into Patients’ Homes

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optum, a diversified health services company, and LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG), a national patient-focused provider of high-quality in-home health care services, have agreed to combine to further strengthen their shared ability to advance value-based care, especially in the comfort of a patient’s own home. The agreement calls for the acquisition of LHC Group’s outstanding common stock for $170 per share.

The combination of LHC Group with Optum Health, which works with over 100 health plans, unites two organizations dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to patients and their families. LHC Group’s history of high-quality home and community-based care matched with Optum’s extensive value-based care experience and resources will accelerate the combined companies’ ability to deliver integrated care, improving outcomes and patient experiences.

“LHC Group’s sophisticated care coordination capabilities and its warm, human touch is so important for home care, and will greatly enhance the reach of Optum’s value-based capabilities along the full continuum of care, including primary care, home and community care, virtual care, behavioral health and ambulatory surgery,” said Dr. Wyatt Decker, CEO, Optum Health. “We greatly admire how the people of LHC Group have created a culture that enables them to be a trusted health care partner to patients and their families when they need it the most, and we look forward to working with and learning from them.”

“Since our founding in 1994, ‘it’s all about helping people’ has been the core of our mission, and as part of the Optum team and its value-based capabilities, we will be able to expand our patient-centered mission and help drive best care practices across the country,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO. “Working together as organizations committed to caring for the most vulnerable in society will help us more effectively and efficiently deliver high quality and increasingly value-based care in the home.”

LHC Group’s 30,000 employees, including frontline care providers and administrative and support personnel, provide more than 12 million annual in-home patient-focused interventions and is widely recognized as one of the highest-quality providers of in-home care, with quality scores consistently running more than one-third higher than industry norms. The LHC Group leadership team will continue forward as part of Optum Health.

The agreement calls for the acquisition of LHC Group’s common stock for $170 per share in cash and is expected to close in the second half of 2022 subject to LHC Group shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Co-founders Keith and Ginger Myers will personally invest $10 million in UnitedHealth Group stock following the close of the combination. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to UnitedHealth Group’s outlook for adjusted net earnings per share in 2022, modestly accretive in 2023, and advancing strongly in subsequent years.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. With more than 190,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). For more information, visit www.Optum.com.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home- and community-based services, and facility-based care from 964 locations in 37 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 435 leading hospitals around the country. For more information, visit www.LHCGroup.com. SVB Leerink and Jefferies LLC served as financial advisors to LHC Group.

