OneHSN Delivers the Easiest Way for Parents to Find Child Care in Ontario with Launch of Mobile App

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Human Service Network (OneHSN), the leading technology partner for licensed child care networks, has helped nearly 1 million Ontario families to connect directly with high quality child care in Ontario through its Childcare Connect© platform and now has launched their mobile app for all families in Ontario to find child care of their choice in their communities.

Parents can locate providers near their home, place of work or anywhere they may be looking for child care, research and compare options, select favorites, search for vacancies, and connect directly with child care Providers to find the child care of their choice. Using data from several reliable sources, including its own database of over 3,000 Ontario child care Providers already on their secure platform, their Childcare Connect – FIND App provides the most complete inventory of regulated child care options available to Ontario families. The app is available for Android and iOS.

Where the Childcare Connect© platform is already in place in Ontario, families will have the added benefits of being able to seamlessly apply to the programs of their choice in a secure, modern on-line experience, where they can also apply for subsidies, generate referrals for additional services and even find vacancies to get care that meets their needs.

After a successful launch of their state-of-the-art parent site with enhanced experience and platform upgrades in early 2021, OneHSN has been continuing to deliver more tools to child care Providers to help them save time managing applications to their programs and improve communications with the families on their waitlists. “ We know that parents are anxious about finding a child care space and Providers are overwhelmed by the demand, especially considering how the pandemic has impacted their programs. With few vacancies, we have focus on providing the best overall experience for families in their child care journey and giving Providers more tools to manage their business and communications with parents.” She added, “ Yesterday’s announcement on the Ontario-Federal child care agreement makes it timely for us to offer even more support to families and child care Providers and give sector leaders, policymakers and funders the data they need about access and to inform well-defined expansion plans to deliver more high-quality affordable spaces over the term of this agreement – and we make that possible.”

The Childcare Connect FIND App features:

An innovative new mobile experience: auto-locate providers nearby, find and compare options, save favourites, and more

Enhanced Communications: Secure, centralized notifications and communications for parents and Providers in one convenient place

Vacancies: Enables Providers to easily feature and update program vacancies for parents wanting immediate openings to be easily matched

Mobile Attendance: When children are placed in programs, automatically enable the parent to securely check-in and out with mobile, automatically generate attendance lists with accurate, to the second, time stamp

About One Human Service Network

One Human Service Network is a services and technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and human service providers to address all determinants of health. What was originally created to help child care service providers manage their waitlist, has grown into a North American wide shared platform providing best practices, administration efficiency and improved access for families. Across Ontario, OneHSN helps over 3000 child care providers, family support and referral agencies, and EarlyON centres to digitally manage applications to child care through a secure single point of access, manage waitlist and communication with parents, access financial supports, in addition to efficient registration, scheduling and attendance for before-and-after school programs. The platform generates important data about access for government to plan services and inform public investment. OneHSN’s platform and solutions can be deployed virtually and rapidly.