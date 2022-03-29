Wellfit Integrates with Epic’s Comprehensive Health Record System at Pacific Dental Services for a Simplified Patient Payment Solution

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellfit® Technologies, Inc., (“Wellfit”) a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans, and payment processes simple, transparent, and cost-effective, successfully integrated with Wisdom, Epic’s dedicated dentistry module, at Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), and processed more than $300,000 in a rolling four-week period1 through Epic MyChart. MyChart is Epic’s secure online portal where patients can view and manage their medical information and make bill payments. To date, Wellfit is among the few financial technology (fintech) partners in the dental space to process such a significant volume of payments through MyChart.

PDS is a leading dental support organization with over 870 supported dental practices throughout the U.S. and an alpha client of Wellfit. It began implementing Epic Wisdom into its supported practices in April 2020, and was the first organization in the dental industry to implement both the enterprise-class Wisdom and Wellfit solutions.

The integration with Wisdom that was implemented by Wellfit at PDS allows the dental support organization to offer unified payments, financing, and dental plans. For clients with other dental practice management systems, Wellfit has also implemented seamless integrations.

“Since inception, Wellfit’s number one priority has been to save our customers time, money, and improve case acceptance. Wellfit saved over $3.6 million dollars for our vanguard customer last year,” said Fulton Collins, Chief Executive Officer at Wellfit. “We're helping them settle in real-time, perform more dentistry, which at the end of the day, improves profitability. Today, none of our competitors can say the same.”

“As the leader in interoperability, Epic enables PDS-supported practices to easily exchange data with other healthcare providers for improved continuity of care across the country,” said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at PDS. “The Wellfit integration with Epic automates business processes and streamlines workflow, which enables our supported clinicians and their teams to focus on what matters most—providing great patient care.”

In its first year of operation as a startup, Wellfit developed, tested, and deployed its technology in over 870 dental practices, facilitated sales of over 556,000 dental plans, and processed more than $358M in patient payments in 2021.

Wellfit eliminates the payment complexities in dentistry by powering dental plans, delivering a patient-centric digital financing marketplace, and unifying payment processes. For patients, Wellfit provides them with a greater understanding of the cost of care, provides more payment options, and helps them build trust with their providers. For providers, Wellfit allows them to deliver care at the time of need and easily explain patient benefits and payment options.

1The rolling four-week period was February 24, 2022 – March 24, 2022.

About Wellfit® Technologies, Inc.

Wellfit Technologies, Inc. (Wellfit) is a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans, and payment processes simple, transparent, and cost-effective for providers, patients, employers, and payors. Wellfit’s regulatory-compliant administration services and cloud-based technology modernize a wide variety of dental plans including in-house membership and discount plans, employer plans, and payor plans. Benefits are instantly adjudicated so there is no confusion about what a plan or patient owe. Each party’s share is managed through the proprietary technology, which means payments are processed in near real-time, so providers are paid immediately. Wellfit also unifies payment processes onto one simple platform, eliminating the need for multiple disparate systems. Wellfit is a comprehensive fintech solution that helps dentists increase treatment acceptance, lower transaction and administrative costs, and provide transparency to help improve patient trust and retention. For more information or for a demo, please visit us at wellfit.com.

About Pacific Dental Services®

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice+® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 870 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™. For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com or follow us on Facebook: @pacificdentalservices, Instagram: @pacific.dental, LinkedIn: @pacific-dental-services, Twitter: @pacificdental, and YouTube: @pacificdentaltv.

