Game On! Registration Open for Free Stride, Inc. e-Sports Summer Camp

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Registration is now open for Stride’s e-Sports Summer Camp, a tuition-free online program that takes gamers behind the scenes in the world of e-sports for a personalized summer learning experience. Students can choose to learn how games are built, participate in Minecraft© Coding classes, and hone their competitive gameplay skills.

Led by professional-level coaches, the e-Sports Summer Camp series of four two-week sessions begins Monday, June 13, and is hosted by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading online and blended learning program provider that is paving the way for education-based athletics. Students will work with some of the world’s most popular video games, including Fortnite©, League of Legends©, and Minecraft©, to build valuable leadership, sportsmanship, teamwork, and strategy skills.

While working alongside peers from across the country in a safe online environment, students can earn Stride certifications in the growing field of gaming. This includes Minecraft coding certification, an Introduction to Fortnite© Creative, and scratch coding.

“Students always need a fun and engaging way to build their academic and professional skills, and that should continue during the summer,” said Les Ottolenghi, Stride’s Chief Technology and Information Officer. “Stride’s e-Sports Summer Camp will offer a safe gaming experience that introduces students to valuable communication, teamwork, and critical thinking skills. Without a doubt, this experience will help unlock students’ full potential.”

Growing interest in e-sports and the demand for tech skills continue to grow worldwide, with expanding opportunities in higher education and career development. More than 125 colleges offer varsity esports and award more than $15 million in scholarships annually, according to ESPN and the National Association of Collegiate Esports. And the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the employment of software developers is projected to grow 22 percent by 2030—faster than the average for all occupations.

Students enrolled in Stride’s e-Sports Summer Camp will be placed in program groups by age and skill level. Each two-week session is led by a professional e-sports coach specializing in teaching e-sports skills. Registration is now open, and seats are limited. Visit www.strideesportssummerprograms.com for more information.

