Scrubs & Beyond Selects Zenoss and ADCom to Advance Its Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced Scrubs & Beyond (S&B), the largest supplier of health care apparel in the United States, has chosen ADCom Solutions to provide managed IT services powered by Zenoss.

S&B specializes in the freshest assortment of premium scrubs made available through a high-service, omnichannel experience. S&B opened its first retail store in 2000 and has grown to 113 locations operating in more than 30 states. Recently, the company’s strategic and operating paradigm has shifted from one of a retailer with an e-commerce business to a digital merchant with stores.

As part of S&B’s digital transformation, ADCom helped the company consolidate its internet and voice services by providing new VoIP phones, broadband aggregation and LTE backup across its retail locations. ADCom then upgraded S&B to the VEEUE platform, which is powered by Zenoss. Since then, the company has observed measurable infrastructure improvements that have positively impacted business outcomes. S&B uses the VEEUE platform to continuously verify the health of the infrastructure, receive alerts, automate incident management, and analyze historical trends.

“We consider ADCom and Zenoss strong strategic partners of S&B,” said Nathan Butterhorn, senior manager of information technology at Scrubs & Beyond. “Following the completion of the project, we reduced trouble tickets received from stores by more than 70%, and the ADCom team continues to work closely with our internal team to ensure our IT infrastructure is always running smoothly.”

Zenoss Cloud, which powers the ADCom VEEUE platform, is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product.

"We’re thrilled to be a part of S&B’s digital transformation journey," said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. "They have a relentless focus on their customers, and we are honored to have their trust as they continue to innovate, offer new and unique products, and set the standard for great customer service."

About Scrubs & Beyond (S&B)

Based in St. Louis, Scrubs & Beyond is the #1 scrubs retailer in the United States with 113 stores in 30 states and one of the largest scrubs-based ecommerce businesses. S&B is also the #1 retailer for every major medical apparel brand available in the nation. The S&B strategy is largely based on differentiation. S&B specializes in the freshest assortment of premium scrubs targeted to Registered Nurses (RNs). Among RNs that are aware of S&B, 87% agree that Scrubs and Beyond “has the best scrubs.” Further, 99% of RNs that have shopped at S&B would recommend S&B to a friend. In addition to stores and ecommerce, S&B also competes as a designated provider of scrub-based apparel programs to healthcare systems. S&B is privately held. For details, visit scrubsandbeyond.com.

About ADCom Solutions

ADCom Solutions is a trusted leader in building technology solutions designed to address the growing demands and challenges businesses face daily. Networks are continually evolving and are more complex, but with the release of VEEUE™ and VEEUE+ powered by Zenoss, ADCom delivers a user-friendly, single-pane-of-glass, monitoring and management platform, made to ensure businesses can leverage all of their advanced technologies and help to improve their daily operations; all backed with a 24x7x365, US Based, English speaking, Network Operations Center. For more information about ADCom Solutions and VEEUE™ and VEEUE+, please visit adcomsolutions.com/veeue-network-monitoring-and-management.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.