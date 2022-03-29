The Wine Group Brings a New Twist on Wine With Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine

RIPON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wine Group, America’s second largest winery by volume, announced the launch of Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine, a new line of wines blended with natural flavors of freshly-squeezed lemonade and ripe sun-kissed fruit. The wine is available nationally in two blends, Lemonade Moscato and Strawberry Lemonade Rosé, with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for 750mL and $11.99 for 1.5L.

Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine is the first mainstream wine brand to enter the lemonade category with varietal wines. Lemonade-flavored products have already taken off in other alcoholic beverage categories and accounts for over $1.1 billion combined in the beer, seltzer and spirits segments1. By bringing wine into this growing category, Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine is projected to bring new consumers and occasions to the brand and to the broader wine category, as, according to shopper data, flavored wine is a key driver for new buyers in the alcohol category2.

“As a company we are strategically focused on building new brands and launching innovative products that connect with all types of alcohol beverage consumers,” said Jeff Dubiel, Chief Marketing Officer of The Wine Group. “Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine is our most recent example. Sweet and flavored wines have been effective at bringing new consumers into the wine category, and we’re particularly excited about our potential as a first-mover in the lemonade space in wine.”

Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine wines are lower in alcohol at 6.5% ABV and only 90 calories per 5 oz serving, as well as vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Available in 750mL and 1.5L bottles, this ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage is best enjoyed cold and served over ice. Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine will also support a fellow “lemonade stand,” Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. A donation from Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine will go towards furthering the foundation’s mission of changing the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

To learn more about Main & Vine and where to purchase Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine, visit the Main & Vine website at www.mainandvinewine.com or on social media at @Mainandvinewine with #LemonadeStandwines.

About The Wine Group

Established in 1981, The Wine Group is America’s second largest winery by volume. Management-owned and operates portfolio of wines includes Cupcake Vineyards, Franzia, Chloe, Benziger Family Winery, Imagery Estate Winery, Main & Vine, 7 Deadly, Tribute, and numerous corporate brands.

1 Source: IRI, TTL US, L52-wk to Feb 20, 2022

2 Catalina, Wine Category + Alc /Bev Category Buyer Dynamic & Source of Volume Analysis April 2021