Crest Launches First-of-its-kind Toothpaste, Crest Densify, to Help Extend the Life of Your Teeth

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teeth lose density over time, which can lead to decay that wears them down, but there are simple steps you can take to help avoid this. Today, Crest – the #1 Toothpaste brand in America – is launching its biggest innovation in years, a premium toothpaste that actively rebuilds tooth density by re-mineralizing enamel: Crest Densify.

Fewer than 1 in 5 millennials rank density and enamel protection as the top benefit they look for when selecting a toothpaste, but more than half are worried about losing their teeth as they age – ahead of going gray, getting wrinkles, or even gaining weight.* That is why Crest is looking to help people invest in the wellness of their teeth, which starts with the right toothpaste and routine.

Crest Densify uses a new premium formula to offer a trusted defense against early tooth decay and features the same trusted active ingredient in many other Crest products, stannous fluoride.

How it works:

Strengthens Teeth: Re-hardens enamel (remineralization) for strong healthy teeth

Protects Teeth: Prevents future decay (demineralization) by creating 24-hour density protection against density loss, with twice a day brushing.

“Most people don’t realize how important maintaining the density of your teeth is in relation to the longevity of your smile,” said Carlos Quintero, Vice President of Oral Care North America, Procter & Gamble. “Crest Densify toothpaste extends the life of your teeth by actively rebuilding tooth density every time you brush. With this new launch, we want to encourage people to prioritize the wellness of their teeth every day and strengthen their smile for years to come.”

New Crest Densify is a simple switch to ensure you keep your smile healthy and strong. The toothpaste will be available in March at select retailers with nationwide distribution to follow. Learn more at Crest.com or on social @Crest.

About Crest

A trusted leader in oral health, Crest was the first oral care brand to secure the ADA Seal of Acceptance for a clinically proven fluoride toothpaste. Since first introducing fluoride toothpaste 65 years ago, it is estimated that Crest has helped prevent countless cavities in the United States.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

*February 2022 survey of 1,500 U.S. respondents between the ages of 24-44; OnePulse 2022