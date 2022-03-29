Prove Partners with All Access NFT to Power Enhanced Customer Experiences and Prevent Fraud in Booming NFT Space

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”), the leader in digital identity, today announced a new partnership with All Access NFT, which provides premium NFT collectibles, and changes the way people collect, invest, and redeem real-world rewards. All Access NFT leverages its partnerships throughout the sports world, allowing users to support their favorite athletes, collect sets for a once in a lifetime experience, and bridge the gap between blockchain and real-world utility. The innovative NFT company will be using Prove’s Trust Score, Verify, and Pre-Fill offerings to protect its users from fraud and make their customer experience faster and easier. In the larger digital asset landscape, Prove’s technology is used by 2 of the top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges today.

"Our concept is simple - marry the real world energy of sports experiences while allowing you to buy, collect, and redeem through an NFT,” said Anthony Pettis, MMA legend and Co-Founder of All Access NFT. “As customer experience and security are so important to us, we’re investing in the right technology to make our offering more accessible to all users, while keeping bad actors out. When you want to change the game, you have to partner with the best, and that's why my partners and I have chosen Prove’s solutions.”

Prove’s Identity Verify solution will empower All Access NFT to validate consumer-provided information and confirm ownership of its users’ phone numbers with authoritative data, including device and phone number data, while maintaining privacy for all customers. The tool helps to eliminate bad actors, prevent fraudulent accounts, and reduce user friction throughout the customer lifecycle. The company will also use Prove’s Trust Score, a real-time measure of phone number reputation that can be leveraged for identity verification and authentication purposes. Trust Score analyzes behavioral and Phone-Centric Identity signals from authoritative sources at the time of a potential transaction, to mitigate fraud such as SIM swap and other account takeover schemes.

“While the NFT market continues to be red hot, the industry is seeing high rates of fraud and inefficient customer onboarding. Prove seamlessly addresses both issues, protecting users while improving the customer experience,” said Joon Pak, Head of Crypto at Prove. “We are so excited to break into this market with All Access NFT, as they usher in a new era of digital collectibles.”

All Access NFT will also utilize Prove’s Pre-Fill solution, which expedites account openings and registrations by pre-populating a form with verified identity information tied to a phone number, while helping thwart fraud and bad actors. Prove’s award-winning onboarding solution will offer All Access NFT increased user sign-ups, and a faster, easier, and more secure sign-up process, so they can begin collecting safely and without hassle.

"Having been in the cryptocurrency space since 2012, we knew that there was a gap in keeping users safe and secure. We needed to deliver a strong product that crypto enthusiasts have come to expect, while providing an easy to use solution,” said Altay Ertan, Co-Founder and COO of All Access NFT. “We found an exceptional team in Prove - their solutions are used by the largest crypto companies in the world, and countless other businesses. Partnering with Prove was an easy decision for us.”

Prove’s solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including 8 of the top 10 banks, 3 of the top 5 retailers, 2 of the top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges, 2 of the top 3 healthcare companies, and 6 of the top 10 insurance companies in the U.S. To learn more about Prove, visit www.prove.com.

