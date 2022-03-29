Vergent LMS Partners with Universal Contact Centers to Provide First-Party Customer Experience Service

RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vergent LMS, a premier fintech lending platform, today announced its partnership with Universal Contact Centers (UCC), a full-service bilingual contact center, to jointly integrate and market each other’s services.

UCC provides nearshore, first-party staffing for a wide range of services, including customer experience, quality assurance, collections and social media management in the consumer lending industry. Based in Tijuana, Mexico, UCC’s bilingual and bicultural staff can seamlessly and meaningfully serve English- and Spanish-speaking customers.

According to Forbes, the United States has the second largest Spanish-speaking population in the world. In total, 13% of Americans, or about 42 million people, speak Spanish at home. Banks and other lenders that wish to appeal to this massive bloc of people must provide solutions to accommodate them.

“Our services helps businesses all across the country, so we are pleased to partner with another powerful, innovative solution,” said Archie Donovan, CEO of UCC. “Vergent’s next-generation lending platform has proven itself to be highly robust and effective. We’re excited to work alongside Vergent LMS and continue to revolutionize consumer finance.”

While UCC provides lenders with a skilled, effective workforce, Vergent LMS allows lenders to manage their loans at every stage of the loan lifecycle. Vergent’s loan management solution relies on highly configurable, state-of-the-art technology, so lenders can effortlessly underwrite, approve, fund and service loans.

“UCC offers a truly outstanding service by providing a workforce that can effectively engage with a diverse array of customers,” said Scott Putnam, CEO of Vergent. “As we continue to improve our vendor ecosystem and provide our end-to-end lending platform, we’re proud to work with UCC and deliver the best lender and customer experience possible.”

About Vergent Loan Management Software

Vergent Loan Management Software (Vergent LMS) provides an omnichannel lending solution for lending institutions and financial services organizations. Based out of Texas and Mississippi, Vergent offers an end-to-end solution for consumer, small-dollar, auto and online lenders. Founded in 2006, the company serves lenders in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central America. With over $690 billion serviced and 20,000 active users, Vergent offers lenders an intuitive software that seamlessly adapts to any business. To learn more about Vergent LMS, go to vergentlms.com.

About Universal Contact Centers (UCC)

Universal Contact Centers is a strategic contact center services provider with USA nearshore operations in Mexico. UCC offers USA-based clients a competitive advantage with a professional, bilingual, bicultural, and highly motivated workforce. The company helps clients establish nearshore sales and/or service operations using a business model that fits their needs, whether through complete outsourcing or staying directly engaged and running daily operations. For more information, visit universalcontactcenters.com.