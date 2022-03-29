 Arroweye to Supply Synctera’s New Developer Experience with Payment Card Solutions

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arroweye Solutions, the only provider of just-in-time payment cards, has been selected by Synctera, a leading FinTech Banking provider powering the future of financial innovation, as its card solution provider. Arroweye will support the FinTech platform’s new guided developer experience, t-minus10, with customized cards designed and produced for each unique order.

t-minus10 is an intuitive workspace that allows FinTech developers and entrepreneurs to quickly create any financial use-case, including card issuance, on the Synctera platform. It also includes a live banking environment where FinTech builders can test their new apps with real money and a real bank. t-minus10 provides an end-to-end solution to launch new FinTech and banking use cases in days, as opposed to months or years. Arroweye is supporting Synctera with card solutions for the next generation of innovative FinTech developers.

“We are proud to be Synctera’s trusted partner helping the next generation of FinTech builders and innovators launch new and innovative banking solutions into the market faster and more efficiently,” said Mica Moseley, Chief Revenue Officer at Arroweye. “One of our top priorities is to support the entire payments ecosystem — from early-stage to established FinTechs, community banks, and beyond. Synctera’s ability to do so via innovative applications that bridge the gap between digital and physical payment cards delivers more comprehensive benefits to cardholders— driving positive progress in this payments evolution.”

“Our customers need robust financial solutions to differentiate themselves in the competitive banking industry. Incorporating a nimble payment card program into a digital banking platform supports that goal,” said Peter Hazlehurst, CEO, and co-founder of Synctera. “Even in a digital-first era, FinTechs need physical cards to appeal to a diverse customer base. Our clients value speed and scalability, and Arroweye’s flexible, just-in-time production model supports this vision while giving FinTechs greater control over their card program.”

Arroweye’s technology-driven platform delivers low-risk, customized card campaigns through a zero inventory, no waste card production and fulfillment model that supports the FinTech community on demand. Using dynamic card production methods and leaning on its technology resources, Arroweye can onboard new programs in days and scale orders as needed via its just-in-time production capabilities.

About Arroweye Solutions

Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of on-demand, just-in-time payments cards for banks, credit unions, neobanks and other FinTech businesses. Arroweye meets new industry demands through patented, innovative technologies and manufacturing processes that provide unmatched flexibility and scalability, cost-effective production, and high-quality products delivered with unmatched speed. Founded in 2000, Arroweye cards, including EMV and dual interface, are approved by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and UnionPay. For more information, visit arroweye.com.

About Synctera

Synctera is powering the future of FinTech. Its end-to-end platform and guided, personalized experiences help FinTech builders create world-class products with embedded banking, card issuance, and more. Synctera’s unique programs enable transparent, efficient partnerships between compatible FinTech builders and community banks, whether a FinTech builder is looking to quickly launch an MVP or scale a fully fledged offering. Everyone wins — FinTech builders create, launch, and scale great products, fast, and community banks access new revenue streams and markets.

Learn more about how Synctera is powering the next generation of cutting edge FinTechs and unlocking human innovation at https://www.synctera.com/

Start building with t-minus10 today at https://app.synctera.com/login