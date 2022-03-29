CommScope to Deploy its Cloud-based ECO Service Management Platform for TELUS

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, announced today it will provide TELUS, one of Canada’s leading service providers, with its cloud-based ECO Service Management Platform to manage its next generation connected home consumer premises equipment (CPE).

The ECO Platform will provide TELUS with the ability to automate the management and control of CommScope and third-party CPE devices.

“With CommScope’s extensive experience in management system software, the ECO Platform will simplify and optimize the lifecycle management of our deployed CPE devices,” said Tim Fell, Vice President, Video and Broadband Services, TELUS. “This innovative platform will also allow us to improve the customer experience and create new efficiencies that will reduce our overall operating costs, thus providing quality customer service that our subscribers expect from us.”

By using the ECO Platform, TELUS will also be able to remotely upgrade firmware and applications, as well as deploy new features and services.

TELUS will be able to manage its connected CPE devices with greater operational efficiency using advanced protocols supported by the ECO Platform such as USP/TR-369. It also provides TELUS with vital services including:

Secure auto-provisioning, management, and support of subscribers’ devices and services.

Service quality monitoring of CPE and subscriber broadband, and home network services.

“With more than 15 years of experience, CommScope is one of the global leaders in service management technology,” said Charles Cheevers, Chief Technology Officer, Home Networks, CommScope. “Not only will TELUS be able to better serve its subscribers, but the ECO Platform will help the service provider reduce unnecessary service calls and truck rolls.”

To date, CommScope has approximately 80 million CPE devices already under this platform’s management worldwide.

