Video Features PharmaJet Needle-free Polio Immunization Campaign

In 2021, PharmaJet experts conducted training in Mogadishu alongside UNICEF, WHO, and local health authorities who then, over the following 2 weeks cascaded that training to over 200 additional healthcare workers. This video shows both the healthcare provider and patient experience during the Polio Immunization Campaign that immunized 110,000 children.

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a biotech company that has developed a more effective way of administering drugs and biologics with their innovative, needle-free injection technology, announced the release of a video highlighting the recent implementation of a polio vaccination campaign in Somalia.

The 2018 polio outbreak in Somalia emphasized the risk of paralysis to children in under-immunized populations. In late 2021, in response to that risk, the WHO, UNICEF and local Somalia health authorities launched a campaign to immunize children who missed their polio shots during routine immunization. The PharmaJet Tropis® Needle-free Injection System was exclusively used to deliver the polio vaccine, and was selected based on its proven cost savings, ease of training and improved coverage benefits.

During the campaign, PharmaJet sought to identify key stakeholder attitudes towards needle-free vaccine delivery and how these might impact coverage rates. Surveys were given to caregivers and healthcare workers to assess their overall experience with and acceptability of the PharmaJet Tropis System. Of the caregivers surveyed 100% reported that they would be more likely to bring their child for vaccination in a future campaign that used needle-free injectors, citing the main reason as the child’s positive response to needle-free vaccination. Of the healthcare workers surveyed, 100% said that using needle-free injectors could increase vaccination rates.

Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet commented, “The WHO-sponsored introduction of needle-free intradermal delivery of inactivated polio vaccine (ID-IPV) in both Pakistan and Somalia have resulted in the immunization of over 3 million children. The published results from Pakistan, in addition to these survey results from Somalia, show that the Tropis Needle-free System is a preferred and effective solution for polio immunization campaigns.”1

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

1 Data on file

