Capgemini Collaborates With the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania’s Venture Lab to Develop Clean Energy Solutions and Sustainability Initiatives

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Capgemini announced a multi-year-long engagement with Wharton’s Venture Lab to identify and mitigate energy transition and sustainability challenges as part of the Snider Consulting Center. This initiative brings together undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Pennsylvania with experts from Capgemini’s Energy and Utilities unit. The groups will explore sustainability solutions across cloud technology, analytics, and intelligent operations and how to expand greenhouse gas reduction initiatives.

Capgemini’s work with Snider Consulting marks the first engagement with Wharton’s entrepreneurship center. As part of the collaboration, students will work with Capgemini solution architects to identify sustainability challenges across numerous global organizations and create a supporting solutions roadmap based on interviews with Penn alumni and Capgemini clients. The joint roadmap will outline approaches to improving data in sustainability reporting, operationalizing IT, and enhancing cybersecurity measures in shared energy grids through IoT, AI, and cloud technology.

“ As the entrepreneurship and innovation hub for the University of Pennsylvania, we are excited to share our knowledge, skills, and entrepreneurial spirit with Capgemini,” said Trang Pham, Executive Director at Venture Lab. “ Our engagement with Capgemini will allow our students to join the global race to create green business practices, and opens the door to new sustainability programs and partners. We look forward to this collaboration and moving towards a more sustainable future for all.”

Venture Lab is the entrepreneurship center at the Wharton School that serves all students and alumni across the University of Pennsylvania who are interested in entrepreneurship and innovation. It provides entrepreneurial tools, programs, and funding to turn innovative concepts into scalable, sustainable businesses and brings entrepreneurial development to existing companies. Snider Consulting offers students the opportunity to build their consulting skillset through engagements supported by professional advising teams.

“ Capgemini is proud to work with Venture Lab as we look at shaping the next chapter of sustainability and energy transition initiatives. This engagement has great potential to provide insights on opportunities and priorities across the energy and utility sectors,” said Elfije Lemaitre, Head of Energy and Utilities at Capgemini Americas. “ We are looking forward to implementing this knowledge exchange program with the staff and students at Wharton’s Venture Lab.”

