Aventyn® Enters the Health Metaverse With 8chili HintVR™ Virtual Reality Platform for Innovations in Care Coordination

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aventyn, an intelligent digital therapeutics company, has partnered with 8chili, Inc., a San Francisco-based deep tech company that is building the underlying infrastructure for metaverse content creation and distribution.

Heart failure patients are frequently hospitalized and have a high mortality rate and account for over one million hospital admissions yearly in the U.S. It is associated with a two-year mortality rate of up to 40% to 50%.[1] To improve health outcomes, and engage patients to reduce hospitalization, Aventyn® has developed the Vitalbeat® virtual care and chronic disease management system that includes first-in-class evidenced digital biomarkers, patient engaged apps, and precision chronic disease management tools for predictive risk assessment.[2] Vitalbeat digital biomarker health risk assessment focuses on congestive heart failure and co-morbidities with a clinical workbench that integrates wearable biometric devices connecting patients and clinician care teams with actionable health data.

"We are very excited to partner with Aventyn, a leader in digital health innovation. Care coordination adds the dimension of immersive experiences for patient-centered care teams, increased patient engagement and in improving patient health outcomes,” said Aravind Upadhyaya, Founder and CEO, 8chili. "The 8chili HintVR platform enables healthcare enterprises to lead the health metaverse with easy integration to our experiential platform with the focus on patient’s needs and preferences for health information and services.”

8chili has enabled more than 300 hours of 3D content creation in the last six months. The HintVR platform is trusted by leading global Education and Healthcare institutions for teaching and training students and staff and to engage patients for pre-op and post-op consultation and therapy.

“An exciting opportunity exists in utilizing Mixed Reality technology to address both AF and Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) using virtual reality – what used to be complex technology that is now simplified for HF and AF treatment,” said Kris Vijay, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Aventyn and board-certified heart failure specialist. “To this end, we are excited about the potential of validated VR solutions in cardiology. Through visual images and description as well as medical training demonstration, we aim to bring some astounding 3D content, simplify the underpinnings and capture the VR experience in profound ways that may translate to a better patient outcome from these disease states.”

Vitalbeat is now integrating with 8chili’s HintVR platform for innovations in care coordination enabling science-based care plans for health education, patient engagement and immersive virtual care delivery anytime, anywhere and anyplace.

About 8chili

8chili is a deep tech company that is building the underlying infrastructure for metaverse content creation and distribution. HintVR™ is a device agnostic end to end platform that enables not only creation and customization of original 3D content but also distribution or delivery of this content across various metaverse estates solving the problem of reach and content for organizations looking to offer services to their metaverse users.

About Aventyn

Aventyn is an innovative digital therapeutics company focused on connecting patients with clinicians via seamless sharing of interoperable clinical information, with a goal of precision chronic disease management, improved patient outcomes, and reduced hospital costs. Aventyn uses a data science based, health education approach to prevent hospitalizations and provide early treatment options. Solutions are focused on cohort risk screening and diagnosis, and include intelligent digital therapeutics including Vitalbeat®, a suite of solutions that offer health risk assessments and virtual care solutions.

[1] https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04905160

[2] https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/abs/10.1161/circ.130.suppl_2.18895