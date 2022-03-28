Washington State Unveils Local NIL Marketplace Powered by Icon Source

PULLMAN, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Washington State University athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, for all Cougar student-athletes and community members. Icon Suite will continue to position Washington State athletics at the forefront of NIL opportunities, providing a seamless, compliant system for connecting brands, ​​alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes for NIL deals.

For additional details on Washington State’s new local exchange application, click here.

The Icon Suite local exchange application software will greatly enhance the NIL experience for those involved in the Washington State ecosystem. The software will connect local companies with student-athletes through a custom Washington State marketplace, simultaneously simplifying the NIL administrative processes for Cougar athletics administrators tied to deal disclosure and compliance. Interested businesses and Washington State supporters will be able to readily identify and engage with potential student-athlete partners through this compliant marketplace software.

“Our student-athletes have been proactive in taking advantage of new opportunities afforded by NCAA NIL legislation,” said Washington State University Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “In a very fluid environment, we’ve witnessed our athletes becoming entrepreneurs, brand ambassadors and non-profit advocates, while continuing to exceed expectations on the field and in the classroom. We have forged relationships throughout campus with our athletic department, the Carson College of Business and the Murrow College of Communications, allowing us to keep education, empowerment and protection at the forefront of everything we do. We’re excited about the new opportunities Icon Source will provide our student-athletes in the arena of Name, Image, and Likeness activity.”

Icon Suite is a full-service system that makes it easy for athletes to disclose NIL deals through the student login and allows compliance officers to access contracts and review analytics across demographic breakdowns and other key metrics in the compliance section. The Washington State-branded gateway also services local businesses and alumni through the platform by providing access to athletes, as well as guidance, education, and facilitation of the athlete sponsorship process supported by Icon Source.

"Icon Source is thrilled to partner with Washington State University and provide the Icon Suite for all Cougar student-athletes & the WSU athletic department. With a rich history, passionate following, and supportive community - we are excited to bring businesses and student-athletes together to capitalize in this new NIL era,” said Drew Butler, Executive Vice President of Collegiate at Icon Source.

Icon Source has an established history of facilitating deals for professional and college athletes, handling all the administrative aspects of name, image, and likeness dealmaking including contracts, tax documentation, and payment services to ensure successful connections for both brands and athletes.

“Icon Source exists to connect athletes and brands, and our new Icon Suite software takes that a step further on the collegiate level, removing the heavy lifting for those involved in student-athlete and local business partnerships,” said Chase Garrett, founder, and CEO of Icon Source. “From finding relevant student-athletes for an event or promotion to handling contracts, 1099’s, and payment services, Icon Suite alleviates the administrative duties and offers assistance along the way to ensure successful connections.”

About Icon Source

Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes, and brands together. The Denver-based company is the only platform that provides brands of all sizes direct communication with agents or the athletes themselves, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with potential professional or collegiate partners. Its proprietary AI technology pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics. For additional information and to create a free account, visit www.iconsource.com.