WeWork Launches Earth Month Initiative to Support Sustainability-Focused Startups in Partnership with Oatly and City Leaders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading flexible space provider, and Oatly (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announced WeWork Changemakers: Sustainability Series, a national pitch competition series celebrating startups striving to make a positive impact on the environment.

As climate change and sustainability remain at the forefront of global concerns, corporate action to improve sustainable practices has never been more critical. In honor of Earth Month in April, WeWork Changemakers: Sustainability Series aims to advance the innovative ideas of entrepreneurs and small businesses on a mission to provide such solutions through a series of pitch competitions in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Eligible startups are invited to apply online for one of five pitch nights in their respective city, and five finalists in each city will be invited to pitch their business in front of a live audience.

WeWork Changemakers: Sustainability Series will be held in five major U.S. cities with special guests to judge and award the prizes, including:

San Francisco : Tuesday, April 26 with Mayor London Breed at WeWork Salesforce Tower

Tuesday, April 26 with Mayor London Breed at WeWork Salesforce Tower New York City : Thursday, April 21 with Mayor Eric Adams and Samuel Man, Senior Policy Advisor at NYC Mayor's Office of Climate and Sustainability at WeWork 500 7th Ave

Thursday, April 21 with Mayor Eric Adams and Samuel Man, Senior Policy Advisor at NYC Mayor's Office of Climate and Sustainability at WeWork 500 7th Ave Washington, D.C. : Monday, April 25 with John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development at WeWork Midtown Center

Monday, April 25 with John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development at WeWork Midtown Center Chicago : Monday, April 18 with the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce at WeWork 448 N LaSalle St

Monday, April 18 with the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce at WeWork 448 N LaSalle St Boston: Wednesday, April 20 with the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce at WeWork 33 Arch Street

The panel of judges will also include WeWork and Oatly executives, who together with these city leaders will determine one grand prize and two runner-up winners for each city. WeWork is dedicating over $1 million in its flexible space offerings to support the sustainability-focused businesses who win a prize in the competition series. Prizes include dedicated WeWork office space and WeWork All Access memberships. In addition, a WeWork offer will be provided to all WeWork Changemakers: Sustainability Series applicants. Oatly will provide business mentorship programming and a series of collaborative work sessions to winners.

“We’re excited that WeWork and Oatly are joining us to support startups that are advancing local and global sustainability through their business model,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “The event epitomizes two pillars of San Francisco's identity - our steadfast commitment to prevent and reduce the effects of climate change and our status as the innovation capital of the world. We look forward to the opportunity to welcome new entrepreneurs to San Francisco - particularly those that are preserving the future for all of our City."

“As the nation’s capital, center of policy, and growing entrepreneurial hub, D.C. has a responsibility to be a leader in the country’s path to sustainability,” said John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “This initiative from WeWork will help empower new leaders to join the city’s existing efforts to find solutions that balance the environmental, economic, and social needs of every D.C. resident.”

“WeWork Changemakers: Sustainability Series brings to life WeWork’s ability to harness the power of community and make a positive impact on the world around us. We thank NYC Mayor Adams, San Francisco Mayor Breed D.C. Deputy Mayor Falcicchio, the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce for their partnership on this initiative,” said Sandeep Mathrani, CEO at WeWork. “WeWork is thrilled to reward sustainability-focused companies with workspace, and to have the opportunity to help empower them to continue their work toward a more sustainable future. Initiatives like the WeWork Changemakers: Sustainability Series further our commitment to fostering communities driven by purpose while making a real impact for the greater good.”

“At Oatly, our mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives by providing options to consumers that are significantly less taxing on the planet,” said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. “It’s our belief that companies have a major role to play in prioritizing sustainability and that businesses can be a force for good. With this in mind, we’re excited to support and spotlight new ideas and ventures from the WeWork community that share our same ethos.”

For more information about WeWork Changemakers: Sustainability Series and to apply, please visit we.co/sustainabilityseries.

