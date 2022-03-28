ATCC Announces Award from National Cancer Institute to Provide Cancer Epidemiology Services to the Research Community

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATCC, the world's premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced that it has been awarded a two-year task order, with a ceiling value of $5.6 million, by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). This task order is part of the Company's existing Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with NCI to support the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics (DCEG) Molecular Epidemiology Assay Support (MEAS) program.

According to the DCEG website, its mission is to “discover the causes of cancer and inform the means for prevention by conducting transdisciplinary epidemiological and genetic research.” DCEG investigators rely on contract services to provide technical support for specimen collection, receipt and processing, and assistance identifying laboratories to perform state-of-the-art testing using high-quality biological specimens collected from clinical and field sites. The MEAS program provides support services for clinical studies on the genetic and other cellular events that influence the onset of different types of cancer.

"At ATCC, we are committed to supporting members of the clinical research community by providing them with the highest quality biomaterials for cancer research," said Raymond H. Cypess, D.V.M., Ph.D., chairman and CEO of ATCC. "We know how important this is when they are designing studies to discover cancer's genetic and environmental determinants and innovative approaches to cancer prevention. Scientific research is critical for unlocking incredible breakthroughs in global health."

Under the contract, ATCC may coordinate receipt of specimens from clinical and field sites, process fresh samples within 24 hours, and perform a broad range of state-of-the-art molecular assays to characterize the models as required. ATCC may also provide support services for the procurement, storage, and shipment of specimens to and from international and domestic specimen sites and prepare specimens for transport to testing laboratories by aliquoting, labeling, and batching, as needed.

"Through our expertise in providing standard reagents, functional testing, and biorepository operations and management, ATCC continues to support cancer research through DCEG's clinical studies," said Joseph Leonelli, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of ATCC Federal Solutions. "We look forward to our continued relationship with NCI through the MEAS program."

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines and microorganisms. With a history of scientific advancements spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological research solutions and a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services and people provide the scientific community with credible biological products and advanced model systems that support complex research in a variety of innovative applications resulting in incredible achievements in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine and public health. ATCC is a nonprofit organization with headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, and a research and development innovation center in Gaithersburg, Maryland. To learn more, visit atcc.org.