Complexity Gaming Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Lenovo

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports company and one of North America’s longest-standing esports organizations, announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Lenovo, making the company the exclusive desktop and laptop PC provider. Complexity’s Frisco-based headquarters will now be named the Lenovo Legion Esports Center, and the Lenovo logo will be featured on Complexity’s official jerseys.

“We are pleased to join forces with Lenovo,” said Justin Kenna, Chief Executive Officer, GameSquare. “As the exclusive supplier of world-class desktop and laptop PCs, Lenovo is helping to fuel the future of competitive excellence and powering the business of esports. We are extremely proud to have Lenovo as a multi-year partner, which illustrates the continued growth in commercial activity within gaming and esports. We look forward to ongoing announcements and initiatives with Lenovo as we continue to bridge the gap between brands and fans with the support of world-class companies as customers and as partners.”

Over the coming years, Lenovo will support Complexity’s pursuit to enhance player performance and improve the industry standard for player care. Lenovo’s technology will enable Complexity content creators and production teams to produce a diverse catalog of work, including animation and 3D content.

The Lenovo Legion Esports Center is located at The Star in Frisco, Texas, which is also home to the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters. The 11,000-square-foot Center houses cutting-edge performance training facilities – including recovery, wellness, and mental health amenities – to support the holistic wellbeing of Complexity athletes and streamers, Complexity management offices, and public space.

“Gaming is a hundred-billion-dollar industry and a key focus for our business. Lenovo’s collaboration with Complexity was a natural decision as we seek to deepen our commitment to, and investment in, the esports and gaming communities,” said Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America. “We are excited to equip Complexity’s state-of-the art facility with our leading-edge Legion gaming hardware and workstations to help their athletes elevate their gameplay and content creators produce compelling content reaching millions of fans across the globe.”

Complexity and Lenovo will aim to foster a more accepting and supportive gaming community. This will be accomplished in a number of ways, including collaboration on new experiences, such as education-centered events that focus on encouraging diversity, inclusivity, internet safety, and more. These initiatives will create opportunities for deeper engagement with Complexity’s fanbase and underserved audiences in the community.

To learn more about the Lenovo Legion Esports Center, please visit www.complexity.gg or in-person at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

About Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports Inc. subsidiary, is one of North America’s longest-standing esports organizations. Complexity’s esports teams have won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over its 15+ year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. For more information on Complexity, visit http://Complexity.gg and follow the organization on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; OTCQB: GMSQF; FRA: 29Q1) is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity’s gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.