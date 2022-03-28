Aquanow to Join the Pyth Network as a First Party Data Provider

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aquanow, a leading digital asset infrastructure company and crypto liquidity provider, today announced it will join the continuously expanding Pyth network. Aquanow will feed its high-quality digital asset data to Pyth, a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data, and help deliver market access to trusted pricing.

“As a company focused on digital asset infrastructure, we’re excited to support the Pyth network and be a part of this growing DeFi community. This partnership recognizes Aquanow as a trusted source of market data,” said Phil Sham, Aquanow Chief Executive Officer. “Pyth is one of the leading oracle solutions in DeFi and works to bridge the gap between traditional and emergent financial markets. Our companies and missions are a natural fit.”

The Pyth Network delivers accurate, timely and verifiable market data to decentralized applications on a sub-second timescale. There are now over 50 publishers providing first-party quality data into Pyth across crypto assets, equities, and FX. Pyth is rapidly growing and has reached $1.5B in DeFi total value locked derived from the exciting projects and protocols consuming Pyth feeds.

“Aquanow plays a vital role in crypto infrastructure, positioned right in that critical intersection between blockchain and the off-chain financial markets. Similarly, as a leading oracle solution, Pyth is helping to bridge the gap between smart contract protocols on-chain and financial data off-chain. This is a terrific partnership to help further fuel the growth of DeFi, and we look forward to working alongside the impressive Aquanow team.” Stephen Kaminsky, Special Projects at Jump Crypto, one of the top trading firms and crypto players helping to support Pyth.

For more information, please visit www.aquanow.io.

About Aquanow

Aquanow is a leading infrastructure and liquidity provider that enables institutional and enterprise use-cases for digital assets. Each month, billions pass through the platform enabling a broad range of financial services for the world’s fastest-growing financial institutions, fintech platforms, and global companies.

Founded in 2018, Aquanow is purpose-built to deliver custom trading, payment, yield, and wallet solutions. The firm is guided by experienced financial executives and professional traders. Aquanow is an international organization with its head office located in Vancouver, Canada.

About the Pyth Network

The Pyth Network is a specialized oracle solution for latency-sensitive financial data that is typically kept behind the "walled gardens'' of centralized institutions. The Pyth network is focused on finding a new and inexpensive way to bring this unique data on-chain and aggregating it securely. The Pyth Data Association was created in support of the Pyth network and is overseen by a board of directors elected by members of the Pyth network. For more information about the Pyth network, please visit pyth.network.