Itron And City of Fuengirola Work Together to Create a Smart City in Spain

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, and the City of Fuengirola, Spain are joining forces to transform the municipality into a smart city. Home to more than 82,000 permanent residents and more than triple that during the summer months, the City of Fuengirola will deploy Itron’s smart city platform, which includes a city-wide mesh network optimized for industrial IoT (IIoT) devices and Itron’s device and data management platform, SLV. The primary objective of the project is to accelerate urban innovation, drive the digital transformation of city services and improve the citizen experience for those in Southern Spain. Deployment of the solution is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The IIoT network will be operated by Itron as part of a four-year Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) agreement. This project is 80% co-financed by European Regional Development Found (ERDF) within the framework of the Pluriregional Program of Spain (POPE) 2014 – 2020.

Itron’s smart city solution will enable the City of Fuengirola to deploy a wide range of smart city applications which improve energy efficiency, lower operational costs and increase quality of life for citizens. Initial applications include intelligent street lighting, noise detection and smart traffic monitoring. Beyond energy and operational savings, intelligent street lighting offers a wide range of benefits, including enhanced safety and increased customer satisfaction. This enables the city to plan future investments and services more efficiently.

As a NaaS contract, Itron will manage the network and SLV software on behalf of the City of Fuengirola, allowing the city workers to focus on the outcomes. This includes the deployment of the IIoT network, supply of the sensors and controllers for initial use-cases and four years of connectivity for each device. With SLV, the city will have advanced asset management, data visualization, analytics, and real-time control capabilities. This will simplify the management of new sensors and controllers, define logic between data sets and create a dashboard of city key performance indicators.

“The City of Fuengirola aims to be a benchmark in urban innovation and to create an environment for our citizens that is more efficient, comfortable and sustainable. We are excited to collaborate with Itron, a world leader in smart cities, to achieve this vision,” said Ana Maria Mula, mayor of the City of Fuengirola. “With Itron’s smart city solution, we can improve services to our citizens and meet our sustainability goals. It also gives us the foundation to grow and evolve as a smart city as the needs of our city change.”

“Itron is proud to make the City of Fuengirola’s smart city vision a reality by helping them develop a holistic smart city with Itron’s streetlight management system. We have extensive experience helping utilities and cities improve the performance of their street lighting and lay the foundation for additional smart city services,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Itron’s Networked Solutions. “By taking advantage of Itron’s NaaS and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, the City of Fuengirola can focus on realizing the benefits of their smart city platform versus investing in IT and field-based resources to manage and maintain the infrastructure.”

To learn more about Itron’s smart city solution, visit this link.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.