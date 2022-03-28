BJ’s Wholesale Club Partners with DoorDash to Provide Members and Non-Members Convenient Access to BJ’s Products On-Demand

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading membership warehouse club in the Eastern United States, today announced a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from 226 BJ’s locations across 17 states. BJ’s is the first wholesale club available on the DoorDash marketplace, providing consumers with access to home essentials and grocery needs on-demand. BJ’s products can be purchased directly on the DoorDash app, offering members and non-members alike access to thousands of BJ’s items on-demand. BJ’s members can also link their wholesale club card to receive lower, member-only pricing.

Consumers continue to appreciate the convenience of grocery delivery post-pandemic. With BJ’s now on the marketplace, DoorDash consumers in the Eastern United States will be able to purchase high-quality products including produce, deli meat, dairy, and more, at a great value.

"BJ’s is proud to bring the convenience and value our members know and love to even more shoppers through the DoorDash marketplace,” said Monica Schwartz, executive vice president and chief digital officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to expand easy shopping solutions for our members, while also bringing BJ’s wide assortment and exclusive products to new potential members.”

“We see the trend towards convenience only going in one direction, with grocery delivery being no exception,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. "We are thrilled to welcome BJ’s to the DoorDash platform as our first wholesale club on the marketplace, continuing our mission to provide consumers with the convenience and savings they crave, while empowering merchants to reach customers wherever they are.”

Today’s announcement is just the beginning of DoorDash and BJ’s strategic partnership to provide convenience, value, and access for consumers across the Eastern United States. In addition to BJ's now being available for orders on DoorDash's grocery marketplace, the partnership will also enable same-day delivery from BJs.com powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business, to help BJ’s members receive their orders directly to their home.

In celebration of the new partnership, from March 29, 2022 through April 12, 2022, DoorDash will offer customers 30% off their order of $100 or more (up to a total value of $40) for BJ’s on the marketplace. *

All 226 BJ’s locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible DashPass orders. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on eligible grocery orders with a subtotal of $25 or more from BJ’s.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 226 clubs and 158 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Terms & Conditions

*30% off your order, Save Up to $40: Get 30% off your BJ's Wholesale Club order with a subtotal of $100 or more (up to a total value of $40) with promo code TRYBJS. Offer valid from 3/29/2022 through 4/12/2022. The maximum value of discount from using the promo code is up to $40. Enter code TRYBJS at checkout to redeem. Limit one redemption per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Offer available for orders placed through DoorDash. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.