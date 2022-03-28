Guidepost Solutions Acquires Significant Equity Interest in Cybersecurity Solutions Firm Truvantis, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidepost Solutions LLC, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, announced that it has acquired a significant equity stake in Truvantis, Inc., a cybersecurity company formed in 2010. Truvantis provides best-in-class cyber and privacy services to secure infrastructure, data, operations, and products. This strategic partnership allows both Guidepost and Truvantis to offer a wide-ranging suite of cybersecurity solutions and consulting services, at a time when cybersecurity risks are evolving and affecting all business operations.

Truvantis is led by its founder and CEO, Andy Cottrell. With more than 25 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, Cottrell has designed and implemented security solutions, launched innovative security products to market, and helped countless small and large companies improve their security posture.

“ I am pleased to announce this partnership with Truvantis, as part of our firm’s continued efforts to grow its capabilities and footprint in the cybersecurity arena,” said Julie Myers Wood, Guidepost Solutions CEO. “ We are committed to providing our clients with unique solutions to defend against one of the greatest risks facing their companies – cyber threats. This partnership significantly expands our ability to fulfill that commitment.”

This new alliance enables clients to leverage comprehensive threat, risk, vulnerability management, privacy, and assessment services to protect against a full spectrum of cyber and physical security issues and address a variety of regulatory and business-critical requirements. Today’s companies are faced with an increasing number of requests for independent verification of their cybersecurity and privacy policies and practices. Whether it’s an assessment against a security framework like the NIST CSF, ISO 27001, or CIS Controls, addressing compliance with privacy laws and requirements like the PCI DSS, or preparing for a SOC2 or HITRUST audit, companies are seeking help from highly qualified, credentialed consultants who can help address these complex cybersecurity and privacy challenges. The Guidepost/Truvantis team will afford clients a depth of expertise as well as a breadth of services to address a broad range of risk mitigation needs.

“ Guidepost Solutions is a leader in investigations, compliance, and physical security consulting and we’re excited to bring these capabilities to our clients to provide comprehensive risk management solutions,” said Andy Cottrell, CEO, Truvantis. “ As the market continues to evolve toward consolidated physical, personnel, and cybersecurity management, this partnership enables us to provide the most comprehensive solutions in the market.”

Through this investment and partnership, Guidepost Solutions and Truvantis are positioned to enhance cyber and physical security defenses for clients and provide resiliency for their critical systems. Specific security services include risk assessments, security testing, cyber investigations, cybersecurity governance, data protection, privacy consulting, operational security design and project management, vCISO, and remediation services.

About Guidepost Solutions LLC

Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us – whether on the ground around the globe – or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Walnut Creek, and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com.

About Truvantis Inc.

Truvantis® is a cybersecurity consulting organization providing best-in-class privacy and cybersecurity services to secure your organization’s infrastructure, data, operations, and products. We specialize in helping our customers improve their cybersecurity posture by implementing, testing, auditing, and operating information security programs. For more information, please visit https://www.truvantis.com.