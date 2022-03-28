White Oak Delivers $100 Million Term Loan Financing To Support IT Services Provider Acquisition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“White Oak”), announced it arranged and closed a $100 million term loan to support the acquisition of a large US-based multi-channel IT services provider by a Canadian IT services platform. White Oak’s term loan alongside a $40 million asset-based credit facility provided the platform business with an efficient and holistic funding solution.

“The borrower operates in a very competitive, constantly evolving global industry. Following the acquisition, the company is broadly diversified across industries, geography and product lines,” said White Oak Managing Director Chris Gouskos. “Understanding the various services and product lines and their nuanced attributes was the primary focus of our underwriting. Our ability to underwrite a loan to a very complex business is a testament to our ability to deliver financing solutions in a customer-centric and thoughtful manner.”

“This investment in the IT services sector is consistent with White Oak’s efforts to support top-performing businesses with meaningful market share, a strong base of long-term customers with recurring revenue, and strong leadership,” said John Felix, Head of Originations at White Oak. “It also demonstrates that we continually support our portfolio companies as their stakeholders execute their strategic plans.”

White Oak seeks to help small and middle-market companies at every stage of their lifecycle to optimize their capital structure based on available assets and cash flow. White Oak offers a comprehensive suite of products and takes a hands-on consultative approach to lending, fulfilling capital needs ranging from $5 million to $200 million.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”) is a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Together with its financing affiliates, WOGA provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $10 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.