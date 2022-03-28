Vizient Awards Contract to Toshiba for Printers and Managed Print Services

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Business Solutions has finalized a contract with Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country. The agreement allows Vizient to deliver immediate value to its expansive U.S. membership through Toshiba’s award-winning multifunction printers, thermal printers, and Managed Print as a Service (MPaaS) program featuring both best-of-breed equipment and services.

Vizient members nationwide – including academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers – represent more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through this agreement, Vizient members, about half the nation’s health care providers, will be able to substantially reduce costs, increase security, and gain greater control and visibility of their printer fleets with Toshiba.

Ensuring Compliance While Safeguarding Data

Toshiba e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers (MFPs) and document solutions streamline common healthcare workflow applications and help ensure compliance with government regulations, including HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

Toshiba MFPs feature exceptional device, access, document and fleet security elements, including proprietary self-encrypting hard drives with wipe technology to safeguard personally identifiable information (PII) and protected healthcare information (PHI).

The systems are also Protection Profile for Hardcopy Devices (HCD-PP) certified with optional Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 validated hard drives that address rigorous government security compliance measures.

Enabling Superior Print Options for Rigorous Medical Demands

In addition to supporting healthcare documentation like patient intake forms with Toshiba’s portfolio of MFPs, the Vizient contract also makes smaller format printers available, which are ideal for a variety of critical medical operations. Featuring broad connectivity options with superior print speeds, Toshiba’s rugged label printers are ideal for seeking high quality prints for everything from on-demand specimen and pharmaceutical labeling to patient wristband creation. Delivering scannable barcode labels, Toshiba label printers further assist healthcare personnel with tracking medical supplies and medications while maintaining administrative accuracy of medicines and patient data privacy.

Providing Hands-off Support and Peace of Mind

Toshiba’s industry-acclaimed, cloud-based Encompass™ MPaaS Program enables organizations to print medical records, insurance forms and even appointment reminders more securely, sustainably, efficiently, and affordably. By deploying the Encompass platform, organizations may transform their output process utilizing industry metrics and proven best practices to achieve best-in-class results. Toshiba’s MPaaS program delivers significant cost savings through fleet optimization, better visibility and enhanced device management thereby freeing IT resources.

Improving Patient, Visitor & Staff Communications

Toshiba also helps boost healthcare organizations' communication efforts via digital signage. Toshiba's dynamic audio/video (AV) and services offering improves the patient and visitor experience by delivering important information with compelling and engaging visuals. Toshiba digital signage delivers vital content and employee recognition for healthcare staff, while its interactive and static wayfinding applications are additionally useful in helping patients and visitors navigate healthcare settings.

"Toshiba is honored by the opportunity to address Vizient members' technology needs," says Toshiba America Business Solutions Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Business Development Bill Melo. "We will closely collaborate with member organizations to ensure that all of their document, label management and AV communications needs are fully met."

