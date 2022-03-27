CellPoint Digital Appointed by Virgin Atlantic and Holidays as Payment Partner

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellPoint Digital, a leading global provider of Digital Commerce and Payment Orchestration solutions, today announces a new partnership with Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays.

The airline and holiday package provider will use CellPoint Digital’s full payment orchestration platform to seamlessly integrate new payment methods, new acquirers and stored card facilities, enabling reduced costs, increased acceptance rates and a better customer experience.

By orchestrating payments across regions and payment methods, CellPoint Digital’s innovative platform allows merchants to adopt a multi-acquirer payments model that opens new opportunities for growth. It also helps increase top-line revenue utilising intelligent routing, increasing authorisations, and providing system uptime transparency, and reduces the operation cost of accepting cross border payments.

News of the Virgin deal comes after a series of investments by Toscafund and Penta Capital into CellPoint Digital, which brings their total investment to more than $56M.

Yasin Demir, head of distribution and payments at Virgin Atlantic, added: “We identified CellPoint Digital as specialists in payment orchestration, providing a unique and innovated mind set towards the airline payments ecosystem. Its offering aligns perfectly with our plans to add multiple new acquirers and payment methods and we are looking forward to working with them in the coming months and beyond.”

Kristian Gjerding, CEO at CellPoint Digital, commented: “Virgin is one of the largest carriers in the UK and we are excited to be working with a brand that has such an incredible global reputation. As the project progresses, we will be collaborating closely with the Virgin payments team to ensure they get maximum benefit from our payment orchestration platform.

“By utilising our comprehensive payment orchestration platform and having access to a large payments ecosystem, we can enhance the payment process for Virgin Atlantic and Holidays while bolstering its offering with popular alternative payment methods for its customers.

Our Payment Orchestration Platform will give Virgin access to a much larger payment ecosystem and enable it to offer customers their preferred method of payment for the countries it flies to. As we emerge from the pandemic, fewer travellers are using cards to purchase tickets, with the convenience of mobile devices, e-wallet options and QR codes transforming the way they pay for airline tickets. Recent research has highlighted that 84% of travellers now pay with alternative payment methods.”

CellPoint Digital’s powerful omni-channel Payment Orchestration Platform optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Users can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rate and minimise payment costs.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital’s main solution is a powerful omni-channel Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimize the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. Toscafund and Penta Capital have invested more than $56 million into CellPoint Digital.

CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore.

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic first took to the skies in 1984, instantly shaking things up and attracting plenty of attention. Since then Virgin Atlantic has become the UK’s second largest carrier, helping customers to fly and connect all around the world, with non-stop transatlantic routes including New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Delhi and Johannesburg. Plus, thanks to the joint venture with Delta, Air France and KLM, over 350 cities across North America, Europe and the UK have now become accessible.