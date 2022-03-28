Amadis Partners with Groupe BPCE’s PayPlug Division for First Worldwide nexo standards-based SoftPOS Application

MONTREAL & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayPlug (part of the Payment activities of Groupe BPCE) selects Amadis, a global payment software editor, to deploy its nexo based payment acceptance application, on an array of traditional payment terminals and Android SoftPOS devices, through a standardized payment acceptance approach, independent of EMV® Level 2 card processing frameworks. This drastically reduces deployment times, maintenance costs, and provides PayPlug with ownership over its card acceptance solutions. The alliance builds on the long-standing partnership between Amadis and PayPlug.

PayPlug’s new application enables every store associate to bring the check out experience to the customer, the POI (point of interaction), wherever the consumer needs it to be, by enabling Android NFC COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) devices, such as smartphones, tablets or professional dedicated instruments.

“Amadis provided us with an effective way to offer our SME customers with innovative, new ways to accept card-present payments,” said Antoine Grimaud, PayPlug CEO. “We expect the solution to drive new revenue opportunities for our customers, while generating new points of payment acceptance in multiple countries, and enhancing the customer experience.

PayPlug’s new application includes all components of Amadis One (Amadis’ SoftPOS solution), in particular OLA (Open Level 2 API). OLA is an abstraction layer that allows an enterprise to run a payment application with the EMV Level 2 stack of any terminal manufacturer or SoftPOS - allowing enterprises to be fully payment device agnostic, independent of ecosystem, hardware and operating system.

“The new PayPlug application represents a new era for payments acceptance, and we are excited to be a part of their solution,” said Emmanuel Haydont, Amadis CEO. “With nexo protocols a reality for customers, Amadis simplifies nexo deployments and reduces costs, while helping enterprises accelerate deployments and access to multiple countries.”

“We are delighted to see PayPlug, and its customers, become the latest company that will benefit from our standardization work,” explains Jacques Soussana, nexo standards Secretary-General. “Our specifications and protocols remove the barriers traditionally present in the payment acceptance ecosystem, including within non-traditional environments such as mobile acceptance platforms like smartphones, tablets and COTS.”

To make the solution more interoperable, PayPlug’s application needed to effectively integrate with nexo payment standards. Amadis simplified implementation with its open, standards-based off-the-shelf framework that is nexo compliant.

About PayPlug

PayPlug is the French omnichannel pay-by-card solution for SMEs. Since 2012, it has been offering an innovative and easy to use alternative to traditional market players: among other things, the fintech relies on its unique ecosystem of partners and integrated features to simplify all things related to payments for its 15,000 customers, retailers and e-merchants in Europe. After acquiring the status of Payment Institution approved by the ACPR Banque de France, PayPlug joined the BPCE group in April 2017. Over the last three years, PayPlug has experienced nearly 100% growth per year. www.payplug.com

About nexo standards

nexo standards is the association dedicated to removing the barriers present in today’s fragmented global payment acceptance ecosystem. It enables fast, borderless and global payments acceptance by standardizing the exchange of data between all payment acceptance stakeholders. The nexo specifications and messaging protocols adhere to ISO 20022 standards, are universally applicable and fully open. www.nexo-standards.org/

About Amadis

Amadis is a leader in compliant payment software technology, with its software running on more than 40 million devices worldwide. The company provides state-of-the-art software editing and development solutions for global merchants, payment device manufacturers and service providers. Amadis provides merchants with the industry’s broadest range of payment acceptance software technology options based on the most efficient available standards, independent of hardware, retail vertical segment, or geography. The company brings an elite, experienced software team to the industry and enables solutions for international fintech, processors and merchants in over 23 countries. Learn more at www.amadis.ca.