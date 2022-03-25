AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Constellation Insurance Group’s Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the members of Constellation Insurance Group (Constellation) (Minneapolis, MN) will remain unchanged following the announcement of the pending acquisition of Michigan Professional Insurance Exchange (MPIE) and all subsidiaries. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

MMIC Insurance, Inc. intends to assume MPIE’s historical loss reserves through a loss portfolio transfer and will enter into a Quota Share and Renewal Rights Agreement with MPIE’s future business. In addition, Constellation will purchase the assets of MPIE and membership interests of its subsidiary companies. This transaction will expand Constellation’s business in the Michigan and Ohio markets. Following the close of the transaction, AM Best will continue to discuss its progress with management and assess its effects on Constellation’s operations. The transaction is expected to close mid-2022.

