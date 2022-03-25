Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to STARLUX Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to STARLUX airlines. Featuring CFM International LEAP-1A30 engines, this is the third A321neo to deliver to the airline from ACG’s orderbook with Airbus.

“ACG is honored to deliver this new A321neo to STARLUX and we are excited to be a part of the airline's journey,” said YongRen Ng, Vice President of Marketing for ACG. “We wish the team at STARLUX every success and look forward to a long-term successful partnership.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 440 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

About STARLUX Airlines

A luxury boutique airline, STARLUX Airlines, was founded in May 2018. STARLUX launched its inaugural flights from Taoyuan to three destinations, Macau, Da Nang and Penang in January 2020. With its hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, STARLUX Airlines will initially fly routes in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, gradually developing its transoceanic routes to North America. STARLUX has seven A321neos and one A330neo in its fleet and will be adding an additional six A321neos to its fleet. STARLUX also plans to introduce another seven A330-900s, ten A350-900s and eight A350-1000s to its fleet.