OneStream Named to CRN® 2022 Partner Program Guide

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) for the world’s leading enterprises, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

OneStream has been recognized on the list for its comprehensive Global Alliances partner network and commitment to enabling, training and advising partners to support the company’s continued growth. OneStream’s Global Strategic Alliances program has allowed the company to expand into new regions – especially APAC as the company opened a second office in the region in Singapore in December 2021.

“As demand for digital transformation remains stronger than ever, our partners remain an essential part of OneStream’s sustained growth,” said Stephanie Cramp, SVP, Global Strategic Alliances. “We are thrilled to be recognized in CRN’s Partner Program Guide as our Global Strategic Alliances program enables OneStream to globally expand into new markets and continue providing customers with the tools and support to achieve ongoing success.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1000 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

