Legible Announces New Investor Presentation and Participation at AlphaNorth Capital Event March 26, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (OTC: LEBGF) ("Legible” or the “Company”) announces it has updated its investor presentation on its investor relations website at https://investors.legible.com and participation at the 8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Event hosted by Capital Event Management (CEM) on March 26, 2022.

Mr. Kaleeg Hainsworth, Legible CEO, is excited to be sharing Legible’s new investor presentation highlighting the positive business impact of Legible’s newly announced Legible Publishing Services, as well as examples of currently available Legible Living Books (multimedia), to attendees of the AlphaNorth Capital Event. Examples of Legible Living Books can be found on Legible.com.

The 8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Event hosted by Capital Events Management (CEM) introduces growth-stage companies (non-resource, technology, biotech, special situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings.

(Source: https://cem.ca/conference/alphanorth-capital-event/)

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a book entertainment and media company that has developed an online eBook marketplace called Legible.com, with an eBook reading system capable of showcasing next-generation book content, and a world-class digital conversion publishing service for creating multimedia eBooks and born-accessible eBook content.

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the eBook industry. With a mission to provide delightful eBook experiences to readers around the globe through any browser-enabled device, Legible is committed to providing delightful eReading to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through beautifully constructed and content dynamic books, provided by a company that promotes sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Forward-Looking Information

