AlphaFlow and the American Association of Private Lenders Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlphaFlow and the American Association of Private Lenders (“AAPL”) today announced a partnership to help lenders grow their businesses and the private lending industry. AlphaFlow, the leading technology platform for institutional investment in real estate debt, has worked closely with AAPL over the last six years at the association’s annual conference. Today’s announcement expands the partnership to a continuous year-round commitment to serve the private lending industry.

“Advocacy requires more than thought leadership,” said Ray Sturm, co-founder and CEO of AlphaFlow. “It demands action. AAPL and AlphaFlow are stepping up here to provide unprecedented access to institutional-quality data and deliver the industry’s top talent to share best practices and foster an active learning environment in private lending.”

Local private lenders have become the lifeblood of residential real estate investing. Real estate developers have increasingly turned to these lenders to fund their projects, and over the last decade, their role in the U.S. residential real estate industry has exploded. The fastest growing lenders have focused on expanding tomorrow’s market more than beating today’s competition.

“For more than a decade, AAPL has brought timely, actionable private lending news and education to our audience,” said Linda Hyde, managing director of AAPL. “We’ve found that collaboration earns the best ideas and growth potential for our membership and the industry, and look forward to reaching new and greater horizons through our partnership with AlphaFlow.”

Through this partnership, the two companies are launching a monthly seminar open to the public, to feature leading subject matter experts from across the industry. “We are at ground level in development and learning in the private lending space,” said Dana Georgiou, Senior Vice President of Lender Partnerships at AlphaFlow. “If we can empower lenders with information on how to grow their businesses to whatever their next level is, in what will feel like personal coaching sessions, then we have something to celebrate!”

About AlphaFlow

AlphaFlow is a technology platform that connects two of the largest industries on the planet: real estate debt and the capital markets. The company is one of the nation’s top providers of capital to the real estate private debt market, focusing on bridge and residential rental loans. The firm’s clients include some of the largest institutional investors in the world. AlphaFlow was established in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About AAPL

The American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL) is the oldest and largest national organization safeguarding the continued viability and growth of the private real estate lending profession. Formed in 2009, AAPL identified needs for standardized best practices, ongoing support resources, and self-governance that perseveres today. Our membership includes private money lenders, mortgage fund managers, brokers, and service providers from across the United States.