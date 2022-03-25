Segra to Provide Stadium Wi-Fi Services to the Greensboro Grasshoppers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Segra has announced a new partnership with the Greensboro Grasshoppers to provide expanded internet connectivity and wi-fi services for their fans and for team operations. The minor league baseball team, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is located in Greensboro, NC and are members of the High-A East league.

Kevin T. Hart, Segra’s CEO, stated his enthusiasm for the new partnership, “We consider ourselves business partners to companies and organizations throughout our service area and we’re delighted to advance our partnership with the Grasshoppers.” Hart continued, “We look forward to supporting the Grasshoppers’ growth as well as their goal of providing a quality fan experience and family-fun entertainment for the community. Partnering with a sports team is obviously fun for us, but our real satisfaction comes from being able to help them meet and exceed their needs and goals as a business and to delight their fans.”

This new partnership is part of a larger effort by the Grasshoppers organization to ensure that fans and staff have a safe, secure and reliable online experience. The Grasshoppers will use connectivity to scan electronic tickets, enable contactless sales of food and team merchandise, and allow fans to view a digital program or post to social media during games. This type of tech-enabled service has been a growing trend among sports teams and the venues. Segra will also be a marketing partner of the team.

“We are excited to partner with Segra and look forward to enhanced internet services for our fans, our staff, and the Pirates organization this year and into the future,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore.

