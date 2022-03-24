Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Local Television Stations in Albany, NY

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albany’s leading television stations today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today’s launch includes WTEN (ABC), WRGB (CBS), WXXA-TV (FOX), WCWN (CW) and WMHT (PBS).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content, enabling viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station, as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today’s launch in Albany follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WCWN, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WCWN will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All the programming of each participating station will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which all modern television sets can receive. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., and from the Santa Monica Pier on the Pacific Coast to the Folly Beach Pier on the Atlantic, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 40 cities across the country. Albany viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WRGB and WCWN – Sinclair

WRGB and WCWN are leading television stations owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. WRGB is affiliated with the CBS television network and WCWN is affiliated with CW. Sinclair owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. For more information, please visit cbs6albany.com, cwalbany.com, and sbgi.net.

About WTEN - Nexstar

WTEN is a leading television station in Albany, NY, owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WTEN is affiliated with the ABC network.

About WXXA-TV - Mission

WXXA-TV is a leading Albany television station owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., and is affiliated with the Fox network. Mission owns 29 full-power broadcast television stations in 26 markets across the country. The company also holds the distinction of being the largest woman-owned television group in the U.S.

About WMHT Educational Telecommunications

WMHT Public Media, located in New York State’s Capital Region, serving Eastern New York and Western New England, is the only locally owned, nonprofit, multichannel public communications organization that reaches beyond the traditional broadcasting model to act as a leader by convening arts, culture, learning and civic interests. WMHT focuses on Community, Culture and Connections by providing entertainment, enrichment and engagement through television, radio, digital media, and educational services.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.