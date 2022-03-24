Nickelodeon to Begin Production on Live-Action the Loud House Series for Paramount+

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Share it: @Nickelodeon @NickTheLoudHouse @ParamountPlus #TheLoudHouse

Nickelodeon Studios is set to begin production on a brand-new original live-action series based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show, The Loud House, for Paramount+. The as-yet-untitled series follows the success of the live-action movie, A Loud House Christmas, which became TV’s top kids’ entertainment telecast of 2021 when it premiered on Nickelodeon in November. The 10-episode series will begin filming in June in Albuquerque, N.M., with a premiere slated for later this year on the streaming service. The news was announced today by Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, at Nickelodeon’s annual upfront presentation held at New York City’s Palladium Times Square.

“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, The Loud House has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” said Shauna Phelan, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with A Loud House Christmas, it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”

The live-action The Loud House series will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11 year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life while living with such a large family. Known as the “Man with a Plan,” Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures.

The Loud House live-action series will see the real-life versions of the beloved Loud family from A Loud House Christmas return to reprise their roles: Wolfgang Schaeffer, as Lincoln Loud; Jahzir Bruno, as Clyde McBride; Brian Stepanek, as Lynn Loud Sr.; Sophia Woodward, as Luna Loud; Catherine Ashmore Bradley, as Luan Loud; Aubin Bradley, as Lucy Loud; Ella Allan, as Lola Loud; Mia Allan, as Lana Loud; and Lexi Janicek, as Lisa Loud. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date.

When A Loud House Christmas premiered on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, it became the top kids’ entertainment telecast with kids 6-11 across all TV for the year, drawing 3.1 million total viewers over the holiday weekend. A Loud House Christmas is currently streaming here on Paramount+. The live-action The Loud House series for Paramount+ is executive produced by Tim Hobert (The Middle, Scrubs, Community), Jonathan Judge (A Loud House Christmas, Warped!, All That) and Michael Rubiner (The Loud House). Hobert also serves as showrunner and the pilot is directed by Judge. Production of the series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Jessica Brown serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

The Loud House animated series debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. Greenlit for a seventh season, it is one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 176 episodes. The property has also been translated into: a comic book series, which continues to roll out new stories; chapter books; a digital album; and a podcast, Listen Out Loud. The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.

