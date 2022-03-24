BetterHelp Partners With The OUT Foundation to Provide Therapy to Members of the LGBTQ+ Community

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterHelp, the world’s largest therapy service, recently expanded its partnership with The OUT Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to removing the barriers that block LGBTQ+ individuals' access and participation in fitness, health, and wellness, ensuring their success.

As part of its newest social impact initiative, BetterHelp will work with The OUT Foundation’s OUT Athlete program in order to provide free therapy to the individuals in the program via BetterHelp’s Pride Counseling service. Initiatives like this further BetterHelp’s mission of making mental healthcare more accessible and equitable.

“With the additional adversities that many members of the LGBTQ+ community face, we are always honored to work with The OUT Foundation to provide a safe space for members to discuss any mental health concerns and improve their overall wellbeing,” said Alon Matas, BetterHelp President and Founder.

The OUT Athlete program was created to break down the barriers in place for many LGBTQ+ young adults to find a place where they feel comfortable participating in fitness. As part of the OUTAthlete Program, The OUT Foundation facilitates year-long gym memberships for LGBTQ+ young adults, as well as, mentorship, nutrition coaching, and more.

“We are so grateful for BetterHelp’s partnership and support,” said Erinn Furey, Director of Programs at The OUT Foundation. “LGBTQ+ people are disproportionately affected by mental health issues and through this partnership we are able to make mental health support more accessible to young LGBTQ+ athletes in our community.”

With this partnership BetterHelp helps create this holistic approach to wellness that The OUT Foundation is providing to these LGBTQ+ athletes, adding a mental wellness benefit for each of them.

LGBTQ+ young adults are often at a higher risk than the rest of the population for mental health concerns, and BetterHelp hopes to help combat that for the LGBTQ+ community within The OUT Foundation and beyond.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp’s network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.

About The OUT Foundation

The OUT Foundation's mission is to remove the barriers that block LGBTQ+ individuals' access and participation in fitness, health and wellness, ensuring their success. They are dedicated to nurturing, empowering, and celebrating LGBTQ+ bodies and minds, guaranteeing the LGBTQ+ community thrives.