TELUS & ZTE Deliver Wireless High-Speed Internet to Homes Across Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE Canada, a leading global provider of turnkey networking solutions and consumer technology, today announced the Connect-Hub 5G™ internet gateway is now available at TELUS. The Connect-Hub 5G™ makes home internet easy, from set-up to streaming in no time.

“Phones are just one category of devices that we enable with connectivity. ZTE is also a world leading provider of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE),” said Samuel Sun, President of ZTE North America. “From TVs to computers, almost every device now connects to the Internet. Most homes and businesses are connected by wired Internet, often with a single choice of providers. By partnering with TELUS, we are bringing the first 5G CPE to Canada, and making home internet more affordable and accessible.”

Optimized 5G Connectivity

The Connect-Hub 5G™ is offered in two variations – an Indoor Unit and Outdoor Unit. The Connect-Hub 5G™ Indoor Unit can be placed on a flat surface inside the home and relocated as needed. The Connect-Hub 5G™ Outdoor Unit optimizes connectivity, giving weaker wireless signal areas a boost to improve data throughput to your existing indoor Wi-Fi. It features added protection to withstand the elements including an IP65 dust and waterproof rating, 6KV lightning protection, and the ability to withstand a wide range of temperatures and 5% to 95% humidity.

High-Performance Connectivity

The Connect-Hub 5G™ Indoor and Outdoor Units support 4G LTE, 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as Sub-6GHz. Advanced antenna technology and algorithms independently select the strongest network signal. The Indoor Unit supports up-to-30 simultaneous Wi-Fi connections and features an innovative antenna that creates a 360-degree dual-band Wi-Fi coverage area.

The Connect-Hub 5G™ Indoor Unit: Internet Modem & Router in One

The Connect-Hub 5G™ Indoor Unit replaces your home internet modem and router, providing you with high-speed internet and connectivity to all your devices in one easy-to-use hub. It also provides advanced security including WPA and WPA2 Wi-Fi security, VPN, DMZ, and IP filtering.

High Bands, Faster Speeds, No Sweat

Pushing the boundaries of wireless speeds means more physical heat generation. The Connect-Hub 5G™ Indoor Unit tackles heat dispensation without noisy fans. The chimney venting design dispels heat while the silent, built-in radiator and thermal phase change material work together to keep things cool.

Easy to Install

The Connect-Hub 5G™ was developed so just about anyone can install the Indoor Unit without a technician. Real-time network signals allow you to choose the best location and an app guided Wi-Fi configuration takes care of the rest.

World-Leading Provider of Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Products**

ZTE has partnered with 200-plus operators to ship 400 million Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) products to more than 100 countries and regions. ZTE's Wi-Fi 6 CPEs have been deployed with several operators across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and now North America.

“Wireless 5G will provide next level speed and connectivity for our wireless high-speed internet customer segments, especially those in rural areas,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice President, Connected Home & Entertainment at TELUS. “TELUS selected the Connect-Hub 5G™ for its ability to deliver reliable high-speed internet with a simple install for our customers. It supports all our current spectrum bands, in particular our newly acquired 3500 MHz, ensuring customers will be able to reliably stream, conference and game at higher speeds than ever before.”

Availability

To purchase, visit https://www.telus.com and find a full list of product specifications at https://ztecanada.com/zte-connect-hub-5g/.

About ZTE Canada

ZTE Canada is a consumer electronics company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. We make incredible technology more accessible – from smartphones and tablets to mobile internet and smart home devices. ZTE Canada has comprehensive expertise across cloud, channel, and terminal products, and provides a variety of consumer mobile devices that support advanced wireless network ecosystems.

Visit ZTE Canada on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.