Northern Tool + Equipment Celebrates Students in the Trades with $5,000 Donation in Tools and Gear to a Chicago High School

The Company’s Northern Tools for the Trades program aims to encourage and empower trade students by preparing them with the right gear. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Tool + Equipment, a leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment, took its Northern Tools for the Trades program to Chicagoland on March 3, visiting John H. Hersey High School in Arlington Heights to personally donate $5,000 in tools, gear, and gift cards for the high school’s trades programs. The event featured an in-class presentation from Northern Tool’s CEO Suresh Krishna and gave the students an opportunity to work with the new tools.

The Northern Tools for the Trades program works to encourage and empower students to pursue a career in the skilled trades by making donations of professional-grade tools and equipment to schools. The effort is crucial: according to a recent Deloitte report, the manufacturing skills gap may leave an estimated 2.4 million positions unfilled between 2018 and 2028, with a potential economic impact of $2.5 trillion.

“There is a gap in skilled trades that is looming right now in the country,” said Suresh Krishna, CEO of Northern Tool + Equipment. “We are really committed to supporting the trades and building the next generation of people who would be interested in doing work with their hands.”

Northern Tool marked its 40th anniversary by recently presenting tool donations at high schools in its home state of Minnesota. The company has plans to continue its Tools for the Trades program across the country in 2022 to offer its support to students and trades instructors. In April, NTE will be visiting the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology in Charlotte, North Carolina to donate tools and equipment.

Northern Tool’s Tools for the Trades program also supports the Texas High School Welding Series, which bolsters high school welding programs across Texas through competitions that help teenage welders gain welding certifications and scholarships.

Learn more about the Tools for the Trades initiative at www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/company-info_tools-for-the-trades

About Northern Tool + Equipment

Family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, based in Burnsville, Minnesota, has been a leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, providing the right product solutions through direct channels, online and through more than 120 retail locations across 22 states. Along with a deep selection of hand, power and air tools, Northern Tool + Equipment carries a wide variety of products to match every job from DIYers to commercial customers — with more than 100,000 tools ready to ship.

