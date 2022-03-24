Free-To-Play Fantasy MMORPG Mabinogi Celebrates Its 14th Anniversary On March 27!

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading game publisher Nexon announced its venerable free-to-play fantasy MMORPG Mabinogi will be celebrating its 14th anniversary on March 27. Players will be able to engage in celebratory bonuses and activities for the game’s anniversary through April 14. As part of continuing quality of life improvements, Mabinogi will also be merging servers on April 14, so that global players can continue to embark on mystical adventures together.

The 14th anniversary celebration will include an abundance of updates from equipment repair cost reduction to 20% of the original price to Crom Bás dungeon polishing such as increased drop rate and overall dungeon length reduction. Additionally, the celebration brings a range of prizes, new missions and quests, starting on March 17, including:

14th Anniversary Night Bazaar - Meet Dero the Eventsman near Festia’s Main Gate and register your main character to participate in this guide quest, receive prizes, and play mini-games. Plus, all characters will be able to receive a 14th Anniversary Check design when issuing a check from the Tir Chonaill bank.

14th Anniversary Quests Bazaar Experience - This achievement quest rewards players with a special Festival Souvenir Hebona Robe sewing pattern with the opportunity to win a Festival Commemorative Luxury Equipment Bag Box, 20,000 EXP, and 25 instant prize tickets after completing all objectives.



Daily Quests: Finding Fruitful Fulfillment - Every day brings a different task for players to compete around the Night Bazaar for rewards. Players will be able to receive Cotton Candy from the Dessert Merchant, play in a variety of mini-games, and embark on great adventures by entering the Cave of Trials.



14th Anniversary Hotdays - Players will be able to receive a special 14th Anniversary On-Time Gift Box every week and receive 10 Night Bazaar Stickers every weekend on Saturday and Sunday by logging in during the event.

Festia Instant Prize Event - Try your luck at the Capsule Machine, located next to Fez in Festia, to open the Instant Prize window with 20,000 gold or one Instant Prize Ticket, which can be gained by participating in certain 14th Anniversary events.

On the heels of the 14th anniversary celebratory activities, players should expect Mabinogi servers to fully integrate on April 14. A new server, Erinn, will be launched on this date. It’s an exciting time to join the world of Mabinogi!

For more information on Mabinogi's 14th anniversary and server merge, visit the official website and follow @mabinogi on Facebook for the latest updates.

About Mabinogi http://mabinogi.nexon.net/

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.