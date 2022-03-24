SpartanNash Contract Extended through 2025 by the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) has extended its contract to provide private label products to all DeCA commissaries through Dec. 15, 2025.

“We are proud and grateful that DeCA has entrusted SpartanNash with a three-year contract extension as we work to strengthen our partnership in service of America’s military heroes and their families,” said SpartanNash Chief Customer Officer David Sisk. “SpartanNash’s mission is to deliver the ingredients for a better life, and our global supply chain network enables us to bring that taste of home to those who are serving our country away from theirs.”

SpartanNash’s military division (“SpartanNash Military”) distributes grocery products so commissaries and exchanges can deliver a familiar shopping experience to servicemen and women with their favorite USA brands, providing a touch of home regardless of where they are stationed. Private label products that SpartanNash Military distributes span the categories: dairy, poultry, seafood, tabletop, health and beauty care, pet, baby, home goods, center store groceries, natural and organic. DeCA private brands will continue to be delivered to all commissaries worldwide through both the SpartanNash Military distribution network and via SpartanNash’s West Coast partner Coastal Pacific Food Distributors.

DeCA initially selected SpartanNash as its DeCA private label supplier in December 2016. SpartanNash Military distributes products to 160 commissaries and 400 exchanges located in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash distribution centers are strategically located among the largest concentration of military bases in the areas the Company serves and near Atlantic ports. In 2021, SpartanNash Military delivered more than 70,000 loads to domestic military families, 7,800 containers and 16 emergency airlifts to troops stationed overseas.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 145 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.