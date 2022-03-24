upGrad adds an Ivy League university to its network, collaborates with Wharton Online at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--upGrad, Asia’s higher-edtech major, has been moving strongly with its back-to-back university collaborations aligned with its ambition of driving quality global education within the country. upGrad now makes another milestone movement — it announces its collaboration today with Wharton Online at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The arrangement will offer a new program: Leadership and Management in New-Age Business. This marks an Ivy League addition to Edtech’s network of top global universities and is aligned with its ambition to add 100+ online programs in the next 24 months.

The five-month, fully online program, beginning in May 2022, includes a holistic mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning in the form of live and recorded lectures by the world-class Wharton faculty and industry leaders. Apt for senior professionals who are looking for career acceleration without having to quit their jobs, the course also involves case-study pedagogy, industry-driven projects, masterclass, a capstone project, and graded assignments, which can further help them attain a globally recognised certificate from one of the most prestigious colleges in the United States and the world.

Phalgun Kompalli, Co-Founder, upGrad, commented, “We started upGrad with a commitment of delivering excellence and this collaboration will indeed further our ambition. Given the radical shifts in education we see today because of the pandemic, it's important we leave no stone unturned to make universal education a reality for our Indian learners. It’s not just about pedagogy but also about the results / ROI that make a difference and this is where we are working tirelessly to empower our learners with best of industry opportunities for maximum career growth. Therefore, the newly launched program will assist learners in gaining an in-depth understanding on the subject combined with business-driven projects for enhanced decision-making capabilities.”

“A strong leadership skill set is the engine that helps professionals advance in their career. This Leadership and Management in New-Age Business course helps professionals build this skill set and learn the most cutting-edge ideas for leaders across organizations to access global opportunities,” said Jagmohan Raju, Vice Dean of Wharton Executive Education. “Through its collaboration with upGrad, Wharton intends to make quality education accessible to a wide network of competent professionals across the globe.”

Strengthening its value chain as an integrated LifeLongLearning company, upGrad aims to achieve 7.5 million registered users by CY 2024 by collaborating with more than 1,200 universities and more than 3,100 corporations and by expanding its network of faculty, mentors, and experts to more than 11,000.

Click here to learn more about the program

https://www.upgrad.com/leadership-and-management-certificate-program-wharton/

About the Wharton School

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. With a faculty of more than 235 renowned professors, Wharton has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students. Each year 13,000 professionals from around the world advance their careers through Wharton Executive Education’s individual, company-customized, and online programs. More than 100,000 Wharton alumni form a powerful global network of leaders who transform business every day. For more information, visit www.wharton.upenn.edu.

About upGrad

upGrad — started in 2015 — is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of more than 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world — spanning the college learner to the working professional; from the age group of 18 to 60; and across undergrad courses, campus and job-linked programs, study-abroad programs, short-form to executive programs to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees — with a learner base of over 2 million across 50 countries and more than 300 university collaborators and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1,000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars — (a) its large repository of original and owned content and IP; (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform; (c) its high-touch, human-led delivery service backed by coaches and mentors; and (d) an 85 percent course completion track record, backed by a further 80 percent career-outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher-edtech leader, it has offices in the U.K., U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore, and Vietnam and presence in many more countries.