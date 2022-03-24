Alviere, Coinbase Announce Coinbase Prime Partnership That Will Allow Global Brands to Offer Crypto Exchange

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alviere, the leading global embedded fintech that enables any brand to deliver a full suite of financial products and services to customers, fans and employees, today announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, a service of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), to provide crypto services into Alviere’s embedded finance platform, The HIVE.

“Alviere’s partnership with Coinbase will immediately make crypto available to customers, and bring significant value, ease and comfort to companies that want to offer crypto services to their customers but don’t have the expertise or experience to navigate the depth and breadth of the crypto world,” said Yuval Brisker, Co-Founder and CEO of Alviere. “Companies everywhere are looking to provide their customers with easier, hassle-free access to crypto offerings in order to further deepen their brand’s long-term relevance to customers.”

Coinbase Prime will provide Alviere the Coinbase Prime Platform and crypto infrastructure to integrate crypto services into Alviere’s HIVE platform, starting with custody and execution of digital assets. Alviere Crypto Services powered by Coinbase Prime will go live in the U.S. under Alviere’s state-by-state money transmission licenses and will allow the end users of Alviere’s programs to buy, store and sell select digital assets like BTC, ETH, LTC and USDC. International expansion to other markets where Alviere operates will follow.

“Partnering with Alviere presents another opportunity for Coinbase to achieve its goal to make crypto an increasingly mainstream financial option for individuals, companies and other organizations,” said Guillaume Chatain, Head of Institutional Sales and Introducing Brokers at Coinbase. “The Alviere team’s success developing an embedded finance platform made the company an ideal partner to bring crypto services to traditional brands.”

Alviere expects 2022 to be a year of exponential growth and international expansion, with major brands set to go-live. Looking ahead, Alviere will offer multi-currency accounts and will serve as an “introducing broker” that can help Coinbase further its mission of making crypto mainstream.

About Alviere

Alviere provides the most complete embedded finance platform available today, empowering the world’s most visible, trusted and beloved brands to offer financial services to their customers for the first time. Alviere’s easy, powerful and future-proof platform and associated services allows any business to launch a new financial services line of business to dramatically increase profits, deepen customer relationships and insights, and increase satisfaction and retention. To find out how embedded financial products can take you into the next generation of profitable business visit us at www.alviere.com.

About Coinbase

​​Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.